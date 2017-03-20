Your browser is out-of-date.

36 amazing staircase designs for your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Loft BA, Buratti + Battiston Architects Buratti + Battiston Architects Corridor, hallway & stairs
If you have a home with two or more floors or if you are planning to extend your home into a two or three storey home, stairs are your only way to link the various levels of your home.

Stairs play an important role in your home and they go beyond just being a means of connecting the various floors. Stairs can serve more than just practical purposes and make for a big part of the looks of your home.

Which is why today, we present to you this list of 36 great ideas for the stairs in your home. Stairs with different materials and styles are here for your look-see. We are sure you will love them and adapt one of these ideas for your abode. Come and take a look!

Natural wood, white and glass

NUOVE PROSPETTIVE, ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCHITETTO ALESSANDRO PASSARDI

Dark wood & glass

Villa LLL, Vincenzo Leggio Architetto Vincenzo Leggio Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vincenzo Leggio Architetto

ATTICO #1, cristina mecatti interior design cristina mecatti interior design Modern living room
cristina mecatti interior design

Natural wood paired with white railings

homify Modern living room
homify

A contemporary zigzag staircase

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

With scope to decorate

Realizzazioni, Sergio Guastella STUDIO97 Sergio Guastella STUDIO97 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sergio Guastella STUDIO97

Realizzazioni

Storage area for the lower floor

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Diego Gnoato Architect

Concrete and beautiful!

house studio: living workshop, francesco valentini architetto francesco valentini architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
francesco valentini architetto

house studio: living workshop

4 amici | 4 lofts, roberto murgia architetto roberto murgia architetto Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
roberto murgia architetto

TOTAL WHITE, Serenella Pari design Serenella Pari design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Serenella Pari design

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 1, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
enzoferrara architetti

Spiral staircase

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

Illuminated acrylic staircase

Loft BA, Buratti + Battiston Architects Buratti + Battiston Architects Corridor, hallway & stairs
Buratti + Battiston Architects

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Casa MoDà, Architetti Baggio Architetti Baggio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Architetti Baggio

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tarimas de Autor

Blue wooden is to reach for the sky!

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alessandro Corina Interior Designer

With plenty of storage

Ristrutturazione, HENMADE HENMADE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HENMADE

Ristrutturazione

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Tarimas de Autor

A fairly light staircase in the cellar

Casa in centro storico, Luca Mancini | Architetto Luca Mancini | Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Luca Mancini | Architetto

Staircase that doubles as a library

Casa CM, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Nicola Sacco Architetto

Casa M, monovolume architecture + design monovolume architecture + design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
monovolume architecture + design

Loft G, Pinoni + Lazzarini Pinoni + Lazzarini Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Pinoni + Lazzarini

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
EXiT architetti associati

Luxury Home, Studio Ferlenda Studio Ferlenda Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Ferlenda

Lo Cascio 2006, Studio Romoli Architetti Studio Romoli Architetti Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Romoli Architetti

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Glass staircase

Progetto, studio mamo studio mamo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
studio mamo

Progetto

Natural wood stairs suspended in the air with lighting

Casa Incorciata, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Ossigeno Architettura

casa in campagna, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
marco bonucci fotografo

LOFT_09 - Ex Opificio della Tabaccaia dei Conti Guinigi da Lucca , Studio ARTIFEX Studio ARTIFEX Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio ARTIFEX

Loft a Milano; zona Ripa Ticinese, Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Arch. Matteo Calvi

A2 house, vps architetti vps architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
vps architetti

A2 house

Casa prefabbricata in legno su progetto - Bifamiliare, Bologna, Spazio Positivo Spazio Positivo Stairs Wood Wood effect
Spazio Positivo

Fienile in Toscana, Studio Sarpi Studio Sarpi Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Sarpi

Casa LM, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Checkout 9 amazing under the stairs storage solutions for your home here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


