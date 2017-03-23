15 pictures of cabinets in the kitchen

Kitchens are one of the most used rooms in our house and that is why they need to be designed carefully. Although there are many design references that you might get from your family and friends but nothing beats a professional opinion.
So to help you with this situation here are 15 pictures of kitchen cabinets that you can use for your home.
One of the most traditional cabinet designs to be used are these double door units. Both the doors open away from each other which giving it a wide opening.
If you are looking to create a space that is multi-functional then building cabinet with hangers is highly recommended. These hangers or hooks can be used for storing additional items like mugs as shown in the picture.
We all have many appliances in our homes and the best way to store them is by building a specific appliance cabinet. You can also create different levels for placing all your gadgets in one single location.
If you are someone who requires additional storage in the kitchen, then incorporating double row of cabinets is also worth a shot. You can place the cabinets on top of each other to cover all the space available.
For a grand looking kitchen, building wooden cabinets is advised. The designer for this picture has used metallic handles to enhance the natural colour of the wood.
If you are looking to build a designer cabinet then one of the easiest ways to achieve that is by laminating your old kitchen fixtures. These laminations are available in different colours making it easy to customise.
To give your kitchen a unique feel incorporating different size cabinets can also be an excellent choice. Alternating between long and short cabinets like shown in the picture can help you organise your utility items depending on the size.
One might think that cabinets are only meant to be installed on the walls but building a countertop cabinet like this can also be ideal. It can also make reaching for items kept in the cabinet easy for you.
Another great design for your kitchen can be these cabinets and shelves combo. By placing the shelves in between the counter and cabinets you will be able to incorporate additional storage in your kitchen.
If you are looking to build a modern looking kitchen then these tinted glass cabinets can be the perfect option. They also allow you to see the things kept inside without exposing them completely.
Another idea that you can consider for cabinets are these flap door storage units. These cabinets have upwards flaps which makes it easy to maneuver.
Incorporating designer doors in your cabinet can also help you achieve a unique look. You can try anything from geometrical figures to abstract art to create these doors.
Corners in kitchen often lead to small space, but not if you create corner cabinets like the ones used in this kitchen.
If you are looking for a classy design to incorporate in your kitchen cabinets then these transparent glass units must be tried. They also give you a clear view of the things stored inside.
For kitchens that are small building similar looking floor to ceiling cabinets can also be an alternative. You can cover all the walls with such cabinets to use the space to its fullest.
Check out our other ideabooks for more kitchen designs.