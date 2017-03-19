Top 5- kitchen ideas, wardrobe designs and more..

Hello and welcome back to the official blog of homify. Every weekend, we present you a list of top 5 ideabooks from homify that are liked and shared by our readers. This week's list of top ideabook includes images of a super smart kitchen, stunning grand house, Vastu tips for good luck, ideas for making your entrance look modern and wardrobe designs. So, let us look into details of each of these ideabooks. Have a look at them and do not forget to leave comments and feedbacks.
Imagine a house constructed within a grand space of 1000 sqft. This house has everything you will need to spend a lavish life. From kitchen to bedroom, open housing plan to the dining room, each element is colorful and elegant in itself. If you are looking for inspiration, then this is the perfect place to start, whether you are building a new home or renovating one.
Small space kitchens are hard to manage. They require spatial arrangement of everything to create the right balance and functional space altogether. Here is an ideabook that shows plenty of images and design plan of a small and user friendly kitchen. Follow the link and get loaded with ideas.
Festival season has arrived in India and we all need to keep ourselves, our family and house safe from the evil eyes. Happy celebrations are those that convert into precious memories in future. Make your festival and spring season the most prosperous one for you with these good luck Vastu tips by experts.
Cabinets and wardrobes form an indispensable part of our houses and they are required for almost all the rooms to store the clothes, blankets, books, bags and everything that we want to be out of sight. Every house plan and architecture has its own style and thus, they all need different wardrobes and cupboards.
It can be hard to find space for everything you have in your home. Fortunately, here are some smart storage solutions for each of the rooms in your home.
It sets the tone for the whole decoration of the house, even if it is not considered a simple passage: the entrance is by definition the first room in which one enters. With our best subjects around the entrance, we simply offer you to open the door on inspiration and help you organize and change the ambiance of this room, whatever the size of your hall or hallway through this guidebook.