A warm and stylish Mangalore apartment

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Dark wooden elements and trendy designs lend so much warmth and pizzazz to this apartment for Mr. Shetty and his family in Kulshekar, Mangalore!  Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Indoor Concepts, this residence also embraces traditional touches in a subtle and elegant manner. Creative partitions, fashionable false ceilings, an ultramodern kitchen and beautiful storage solutions make this home practical as well as visually appealing. Though the interiors are mostly dominated by soothing and neutral hues, the master bedroom surprises with vibrant touches.

Sophisticated entrance

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

The wooden entrance door is a combination of squares in two different but very similar shades. This lends personality and depth to the entrance, while the sleek steel handle makes opening and closing the door convenient. A decorative “Om” right above the eyehole lends an auspicious touch.

Beautiful partition

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

A creative wood and glass partition subtly separates the entryway from the living space in this home. Composed of a solid and traditional column and a glass panel with Lord Krishna etched over it, this partition is very eye-catching. Its lower part houses an inbuilt shoe cabinet as well.

Elegant living

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

An octagonal false ceiling with stylish wooden detailing makes this living space very attractive and it complements the sleek TV unit as well. A long wall-mounted shelf lit from within helps in arranging decorative items and divine figurines.

Simple but cosy dining

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

The dining area is on the other side of the entrance and boasts of traditional but beautiful wooden furniture. The circular wooden frame on the ceiling complements the furniture, while golden lighting creates a cosy ambiance.

Ultramodern kitchen

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

Cabinets in dark veneer adorn the unusual layout of the kitchen, besides offering ample storage space for crockery, food and cleaning items. Some of them come with frosted glass shutters for a unique look, while textured white tiles gleam on the backsplash.

Lively bedroom

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

Gorgeous yellow and pink bedding and an ornately patterned headboard make this bedroom lively and luxurious.


SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

The floor to ceiling wardrobe features space-saving sliding doors decked with ornate golden patterns which match the headboard. A compact dressing unit has been squeezed into the corner too.

Trendy storage

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

Wood and white join hands to make this modern closet attractive besides functional. White stripes contrast the plain wooden doors nicely, while sleek handles make the cabinets easy to operate.

Wooden splendour

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE, Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

SPACE HI-STREAK, KULSHEKAR, MANGALORE

Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts
Indoor Concepts

Contrasting shades of wood have been used to make this inbuilt wardrobe elegant and warm. While the lower and larger half is rendered in dark wood, the cabinets near the ceiling are in a lighter tone. A tall dressing mirror and a couple of drawers have been accommodated as well.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


