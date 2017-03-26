Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and cosy residence in Mangalore

Justwords Justwords
Loading admin actions …

This stylish and modern home in Pandeshwar, Mangalore, is a blend of trendy furniture and aesthetic wooden creations. Though the colour palette is mostly soothing and neutral, bright hues pop up randomly for visual interest. Minimalistic decor makes the interiors look spacious, and the storage solutions are smart and sleek as well. Get ready to take an inspiring tour, thanks to the efforts of the interior designers and decorators at Indoor Concepts.

Fashionable kitchen

Bold splashes of red fill this modern and convenient kitchen with colour and vitality. Neat, glossy cabinets promise tons of storage space, while trendy appliances and a smooth black countertop ensure that you can prep, cook and plate with ease.

Neutral and elegant

Plush white sofas and a trendy dark wooden TV unit are the highlights of this simple yet elegant living area. Wooden strips lend contrast to the false ceiling too, while a large window brings in lots of sunlight. The gleaming floor and dark grey feature wall are subtle fashionable touches.

Simple but brilliant

The simple yet cutting-edge TV unit saves on floor area and features practical drawers and niches. A serene Buddha statue and an ethnic brass figurine lend artistic appeal here.

Traditional touch

Situated right opposite the living and on top of a wooden chest, the temple wows with its traditional design and rich colour.

Inviting dining

A glass-topped wooden table surrounded by dark and stylish chairs contrast the creamy white environment of the dining area beautifully. A charming grandfather clock, a large wood-framed mirror and a pretty lamp offer visual appeal and cosiness to the space.

Unique bedroom

The highlight of this simple bedroom is the large wooden bed with two adjacent headboards. The vibrant red and white bedding adds lots of cheerfulness here.


Stylish relaxation

A simple but large wooden bed and an array of neat cabinets near the ceiling make this bedroom both comfortable and functional. Lively blue prints on the bedding and subtle prints on the wallpaper look attractive.

The stylish dark wooden wardrobe opposite the bed accommodates the TV unit and extends to form a dressing unit with drawers as well. Neat splashes of white on the doors contrast the wood elegantly.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


