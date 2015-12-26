Your browser is out-of-date.

Beautiful loudspeaker designs for your home

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
pandoretta° von Poet Audio, POET AUDIO GMBH POET AUDIO GMBH BathroomLighting
Life without music is like life without the sun: inconceivable and quite tedious. With the plethora of musical genres available to all, one must have speakers to project said music throughout the home. For home electronics a multitude of designs are created to offer true sound and musical enjoyment. Here are a few inspirations to envelop any home with musical delight.

Polka dot box

pandoretta° von Poet Audio, POET AUDIO GMBH POET AUDIO GMBH BathroomLighting
In this picture, there is a different kind of speaker that looks like a polka dot box of sound. The interesting and jazzy style of this speaker is ideal for those who prefer a more subtle and discrete kind of speaker design. It doesn't throne over the room or stands as a high tower, but it is placed next to a reading chair on a side table which is perfect for rooms where no as much space is available. 

Leaning tower of sound

custom audio IMPACT 2.5, Kompatibel Design Kompatibel Design Multimedia roomElectronics
The speaker shown in this picture proves how modernity has brought a new age of sound bar designs. Here is a leaning tower of sound where the middle part of the speaker is angled and has been masterfully constructed to hold and balance out all the parts of the speaker together. Having one or two of these in a living room will not only bring pristine sound, but it will also marvellously decorate the room it or they are in. This has been made possible by Kompatibel Design.

Ceramic speakers

Collectie, Barst! Keramiek Barst! Keramiek Multimedia roomElectronics
The image shows speakers of a very contemporary design where they each have been encased into a dark pine green ceramic shell. For those who prefer smaller electronics that dont take up too much space, these speakers are the ideal choice. They are of a lovely modern design and will be perfect for a student apartment  and won't overcrowd a space where there are less square meters allotted. 

Pillar of sound

Lautsprecher AV6, oggi-beton oggi-beton Multimedia roomElectronics
When a special song or album is played, the sound rendered must be true and do justice to the beautiful favoured music. The speaker shown in this music looks like a pillar of sound ready to play out and honour the integrity of the track played. Once turned on, the entire room this speaker is in will be plunged in the musical delights of the owner. 

Vintage modernity

Modern Record Console, Symbol Audio Symbol Audio Multimedia roomElectronics
Modern Record Console

Vinyl disk have known a sales increase during the last two decades and nowadays there is a rejuvenated desire for pressed vinyls that render a pure and flawless sound. For the vintage lovers or true sound admirers, this appealing design for a turntable with integrated speakers fills all the requirements of the aforementioned. This musical set is quite stylish with an edge of vintage modernity that stands proudly in this living room.

No, Thanks