5 Magical wallpaper and graffiti designs for a stunning interior!

Modern times call for new design directions and modern ideas. A new kind of art form has developed mainly in bustling cities where a mix of beautiful wallpapers and accessories bring in an added charm to the space. When properly planned and executed, graffiti can exude much wonder and colourful imaging. Here are a few examples of how graffiti art can colour and enliven a home.
To add a bit playfulness, the designer has used a floral patterned wallpaper that brings in a lot of charm . The same colours tones and floral theme are incorporated across the furnishings as well.
For a more sultry and mysterious effect, the graffiti art shown in this picture is appropriate. It shows a lady drawn on the wall with a strand of hair covering her eyes as if she were trying to not see what is in the room. The artist has created a piece with various shades of colour that oscillate between charcoal grey and eggshell white. Click the following for more projects by the architect snow.
This room shows a wonderful illusion of what looks like a ripped apart wall with a multitude of colourful wires going in and out of the breached wall. Without these drawings on the walls, the naked white colour would render the room a little boring and lifeless. Much colour lives in this room that seems to be bustling with wired activity.
In this picture is the design of a lively checkered kitchen unit. To promote the colourfulness of this kitchen, the designers have chosen to place it in a room where some impressive and extensive graffiti cover the walls surrounding the kitchen. The same colours tones and geometrical theme are present in both the kitchen model and the stunning graffiti on the walls surrounding it.
The image here shows a graffiti artwork divided in three pieces. The many vibrant colours of these pieces prove how graffiti can be something else than unoriginal markings on a city wall. One can notice the intricate angular lines travelling through the three pieces and overlapping each other. There is much life stemming from this artwork that can brighten any room it is be in.
Here is another inspiration for wall art that creates a visual illusion. The living room shown in this picture has a graffitied wall where it seems like pieces of fabric or pieces of the wall were ripped away leaving an extensive network of wheels and levers for all to see. This looks like the interior of a steam machine or a view inside a clock with its webbing of clockwork machinery.