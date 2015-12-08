Crazy wallpaper ideas for your home

After a hard day's work, coming home is like stepping into a calming and rejuvenating refuge. One can find solace in every room of a home or an apartment where wallpaper shows an image that creates a wall illusion. The atmosphere of a room can be completely transformed with wallpaper that permits the illusion of standing in a very different environment. Here are a few ideas to spruce up any home.
For astronomy or science fiction admirers this wallpaper has everything to offer. A stunning image of hundreds of galaxies and a powdery red nebula adorn the wall of this living room. It contains various colour schemes that have been reused in this room with the different shades of cushion colours, the creamy white tables and carpet as well as the dark coal grey shade of the comfy sofas.
Many people revel in the thought of coming home to a room where they can be surrounded by Nature. This idea has been made possible by [lu:p] Architektur, where all the walls of the room in the current picture have been covered by the image of a tranquil, lush forest. This room breathes peacefulness and calm. All that would be missing here is the sound of a stream and chirping birds which can be remedied by a simple touch of the
play button.
This living room seems to be at the heart of the action or in the middle of a surf competition. The illusion of this vigorous wall paper lies in the movement pictured on the wall of a great big wave about to sweep over the content of this living room. The many beautiful different shades of aqua blue are well preserved in this image and offer an array of shades to choose from for decorative items to be placed in the room.
Monochrome pictures always bring an air of mysticism and marvel to a room. That statement couldn't be more true than with this picture where a mysterious, yet calming atmosphere reins in this room. Stepping into this living room will provide respite to regroup and relax away the hours. Also, no bright or buoyant colours are present in this room: white, black, grey and beige have a very peaceful effect that work well in this living room.
This breathtaking wall image can speak for itself since the high detailing and realistic imagery it contains truly create a grand illusion of a royal ballroom. This wallpaper print is a great success since one must look not once, but twice to make sure this is really a wall covering and not an immense room. The illusion of great depth is the result of this majestic wallpaper.
This image presents a wallpaper of an upward leading old stone and mortar staircase. The illusion is complete since it seems as though one can turn around and climb up the stairs to discover the view below. This effect elongates and creates an illusion of more space for this delightful living room.