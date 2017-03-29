Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern staircase design inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The stairs connects the different levels of a modern home, but also plays an important role in interior design. But that doesn't mean your staircase needs to look rustic and old fashioned, there are some attractive, modern and minimalist designs that can instantly upgrade your home in chic style. Interested? Well, our team of professionals included 25 awesome ideas to enhance the personality and character of your interior. Let's be inspired, shall we?

1. Excellent lighting

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The natural lighting incorporated in this staircase design creates a feeling of light and elegance. 

2. Suspended

S.line wohnen bei Stuttgart, böser architektur böser architektur Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
böser architektur

böser architektur
böser architektur
böser architektur

It may be the more daring decor choice, but how about suspending your stairs for a sleek and modern element.

3. Glass and metal

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Combine tempered glass with a metal structure for an ultra-sophisticated look.

4. Mezzanine

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Your mezzanine level doesn't need to be an afterthought with a unique staircase.

5. Blank canvas

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern dining room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

An all-white stairs will never go out of style.

6. Light the way

Decoração de Apartamento | Jardim de Verssailles | Salvador-Ba, Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design

Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design
Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design
Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design

Recessed illumination will lead the way upstairs.


7. Wooden

proyectos, FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura

FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura
FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura
FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura

A floating wooden staircase is attractive and easy on the eye.

8. Classic

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

Wood, stone and glass ensures that this stairs is a classic combination.

​9. Simple elegance

REFORMA SOBRADINHO SANTO IRINEU, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

A wooden staircase is light and simple, with a rustic ambiance for a striking decor. 

10. A small garden

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

The small garden included beneath this stairs creates a sensational interior environment, especially when paired with all-white decor.

11. Clean lines

Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules Design Rules Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Rules

Design Rules
Design Rules
Design Rules

Simple, straight line and neutral tones of white and beige create a cosy living room space.

12. Metal

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Opt for an industrial style with a metal staircase in your refurbished city loft.

13. Spectacular

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

A wooden staircase with a metal partition separates spaces and allows the bookshelf to be a decorative feature.

14. Hidden office

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Utilise your space and hide an office beneath your stairs.

15. White stairs

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto Azzurra Lorenzetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Azzurra Lorenzetto

Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto

This may look like a blank design for some, but with colourful books and simple shelves, the space definitely has an amazing visual appeal.

16. Artistic integration

Appartement Paris 75116 :, ARC et SENS ARC et SENS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARC et SENS

ARC et SENS
ARC et SENS
ARC et SENS

Include a modern work of art for a contemporary staircase design.

17. Fully floating

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

There's nothing more modern and minimalist, then a floating staircase. It's a focal point of this interior layout too.

​18. Keep it simple

Scala Sospesa 03, SPEZIALE SCALE SPEZIALE SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood Brown
SPEZIALE SCALE

SPEZIALE SCALE
SPEZIALE SCALE
SPEZIALE SCALE

The wooden floor and staircase in the same neutral hue is essential in a simple home.

19. Organic lines

MEDITERRÁNEA, Mob Mob Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mob

Mob
Mob
Mob

Choose a winding staircase and it won't only be functional, but also a work of art.

20. Like a sculpture

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

This idea is similar to number 19, however this beautiful staircase is a lot more striking!

21. The narrow

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

Despite its small stature, this modern staircase with wood and glass detail is elegant.

22. Illumination

Schody Wspornikowe Szklane SW-02, KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o. KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o. Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.

KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.
KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.
KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.

This may just be the quirky choice to light up your modern stairs.

23. Transparent

Escalera de madera recta., Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Enesca

Enesca
Enesca
Enesca

A transparent staircase is fascinating enough for the most sophisticated homeowners.

​24. Steel story

Residenza privata 2, Ignazio Buscio Architetto Ignazio Buscio Architetto Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Ignazio Buscio Architetto

Ignazio Buscio Architetto
Ignazio Buscio Architetto
Ignazio Buscio Architetto

How about a polished metal staircase for a durable, industrial inspired character?

25. Different and dynamic

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The final staircase we see is creative and different, its floating green metal steps adds a personal touch to the space.Have a look at these 16 wooden dividers you'll want today

A beautiful 3200sqft home in Whitefield, Bangalore


