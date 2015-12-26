Decorate your home with unique vases

There is undisputed beauty that is present in flowers and plants. Their lush greenery and flamboyant colours remind any onlooker how amazing the works of Nature are: they are masterpieces! The idea of bringing in a little bit of the festive tones of Nature becomes an obvious choice to colour and bring life to one's home.
When a person is indecisive in a colour choice for home decorating, black and white is always a sure hit since these shades will be harmonious with the rest of the room decoration. Whether it is with a simple checkered or lined style, it will be a lively addition to the room. For a more funky choice, there is also an amusing zebra head that can be placed in a child's room or in an art studio.
The vases of different sizes shown in this picture are made of glass with squared lining and patchy silver covering. These lovely vases will let the sunlight shine through the glass and the silver etching to make beautiful reflection around them. These vases are sure to live up to the beauty of any flowers or greenery they will house.
Here are lively and agreeable types of green tinted ceramic vases. The idea behind these vases was to reproduce a cactus plant with its vibrant green and the omnipresent dots that resemble those of the cactus plant spikes. The advantage of these vase is that many various cacti shapes can be created as well as being of a lively colour tint and no one will hurt their fingers on the spikes.
For an elegant and refined style, the vase shown in this picture is the ideal choice for decorating and bringing in a touch of green. In this picture, the vase contains dark emerald tinted green palm tree leaves that bring out the shimmery silver coloured metal of that vase. The metal has been shaped in a triangular motion which give it a nice textured feel.
Here is a colourful invitation to hold a mesmerising bouquet such as the many gladiolus flowers shown in this image. This vase is coloured with fiery orange zigzags on a dark aqua tinted vase background. The opposition of these two colours prove that warm and cold colour tones complement each other all the while implementing a wonderful splash of colour to the room it is in.
This vase inspiration has something quite charming about it. The idea is straightforward and lovely at the same time where a matt bottle has been decorated with what looks like upward falling caramel coloured solidified paint. The end result is an endearing looking vase dripping with charm for one or more flowers to stand in. This design has been made possible by Troels Flensted.