8 Ways to make use of the corners in your kitchen

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Seighochalm, METAL INTERIOR METAL INTERIOR Industrial style kitchen Metal Grey
Often ignored and unheeded stand in the kitchens an unused corner. These corners make the appearance of the kitchen poor and no matter how much money you spend, you always end up with an unused corner. So, you should consider and make this corner blend with the rest of the kitchen décor. Usually, these dead corners are part of a long column or beam carrier in the home. You need good research to make best use of these corners. Here, we present you with great ideas to tackle your problems with kitchen corners. Get inspired by some of our stylish kitchen ideas that can make your favourite place at the most elegant home.

1. The elegant shelves

The ideal way to make use of the kitchen corner is by placing a longing kitchen cupboard that can be installed vertically. Match the colour and material of this cupboard with the rest of the furnishings in your kitchen. Place your prettiest cutlery or a few extra accessories that can brighten the corner up. This way there won’t be any more dead corners in your home and they will become a part of your kitchen seamlessly.

2. Kitchen Shelves

If a kitchen counter is located at the exact spot where the wall bearing or columns are, then it would be good to have long and horizontal shelves for your kitchen. This décor will have functionality and beauty to your kitchen in equal measures. Opt for special lighting to make your kitchen a beautiful one!

Checkout 5 kitchen lighting ideas here.

3. Kitchen appliances

Why waste your kitchen corners when you can equip them with essential appliances? Using a wooden mould, you can create placeholders for your appliances of different dimensions. Make sure you have an electrical point close to this corner. This way, your dead corner is aesthetically pleasing and useful too.

4. Accessories exhibition area

You can make use of dead corners as the corner to display your accessories and favourite show pieces. This way the corner adds more beauty to the kitchen, and gets utilised well too.

5. La cuisine

IF you do not want any space in your kitchen at all, then you should opt for an L shaped kitchen countertop. You can use the corner of the ‘L’ by installing faucets and sink. This can help you utilise a larger portion of your kitchen without the hassle of having unused corners.

6. Small kitchens

Corners add great utility value to small kitchens. You can make best use of corners by placing your décor or appliances amidst the larger kitchen utensils for a stylish appearance. Corners are simply a blessing in disguise for small kitchens.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.


7. Drawers

If you have an unused corner in the kitchen, then you can make it excellent storage area by placing drawers in the corner. Small drawers that can be stacked on top of one another can have great utility value and can be the best storage space in the kitchen

8. Kitchens

Completely avoid having an unused corner by placing your stove there. Make use of every inch of your kitchen by installing your stove and chimney in the corner. Elegant décor adds to the value of this setup.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


