Who says 1 + 1 apartments are cramped?

Choosing the right-sized home for you and your family is important. Unless the family income is high, not everyone can afford to live in a huge house. Large families need apartments as big as football fields so that they don’t feel cramped. However, for those who are looking at saving money, a smaller apartment can work just fine. With minimalism gaining popularity, it’s easy for a small family to live happily in a tiny apartment that has very little decoration. For a childless family or those who are expecting their first baby, a 1 + 1 apartment can be quite cosy.
In today’s ideabook, we discuss tips for decorating a 1 + 1 apartment to make it comfortable to live in.
It’s essential to attain an airy feel in the apartment, by ensuring that it is filled with natural light coming in from large windows during the day and has good lighting fixtures that keep it bright after sunset. Using the right lighting can make the apartment appear larger. In this apartment, notice how the large windows invite daylight into the room, while powerful spotlights embedded in the ceiling add dazzling brightness in the evening?
If you have a small apartment, it’s best to adopt a minimalist approach in its design. This apartment includes sofas, coffee table, dining table and TV furniture in a harmonious layout within the narrow space. In fact, the arrangement makes the room look spacious enough after accommodating a few floor-standing décor accessories and a flower vase.
Using light colours in a small home can work in your favour. This 1 + 1 apartment uses it to perfection. The kitchen has stainless steel cabinets that bring a modern feel to the space. With ample daylight coming in through the windows, it’s a pleasure to cook in the kitchen. The design includes a table against the wall that serves as additional workspace, whenever required, for preparing meals.
A design secret that most interior designers use for a smaller bedroom is to choose white as the preferred colour for the furniture and walls. The bed has a natural landscape printed on the wallpaper behind it, which brings a refreshing element that breaks the dominance of white in the room. The wide dresser mirror adds a sense of depth to the room.
Built-in wardrobes can save space in the room. If you don’t need the entire wall for it, a design like this one with shelves and a sliding door can work well. A mirror on the door of the wardrobe reflects the pretty wallpaper, presenting a pleasant image for you to look at when you wake up every morning. Like in the living room, light colours are used on the walls and floor, while powerful spotlights on the ceiling keep the room bright.
The tiles, fixtures and accessories used in the bathroom follow the modern trend. The mirror above the counter has a unique frame, which along with the embossed ceramic tiles, adds texture to the space. The counter furniture includes six drawers in the same colour as the mirror frame. The sanitary ware looks very modern, as does the large glass wall that separates the shower enclosure from the rest of the room.
For tips on decorating small apartments see this ideabook.