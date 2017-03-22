Who says 1 + 1 apartments are cramped?

Choosing the right-sized home for you and your family is important. Unless the family income is high, not everyone can afford to live in a huge house. Large families need apartments as big as football fields so that they don’t feel cramped. However, for those who are looking at saving money, a smaller apartment can work just fine. With minimalism gaining popularity, it’s easy for a small family to live happily in a tiny apartment that has very little decoration. For a childless family or those who are expecting their first baby, a 1 + 1 apartment can be quite cosy.

In today’s ideabook, we discuss tips for decorating a 1 + 1 apartment to make it comfortable to live in.