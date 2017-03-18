28 unique ideas to arrange television in the living room

As the public area for showcasing personal style and wealth, the living room is decorated with expensive furniture, furnishings, décor items and electronics. Most people keep their televisions in the living room as it serves as a place for entertaining friends and family, though some even like to have television in their bedroom for watching favourite programs even late night.

In this ideabook we have collated the best designs created by our professional designers and decorators with television as the protagonist to design the living room. The décor and furniture have been selected to create cozy and comfortable setting around the television to ensure hassle free entertainment time.