Scandinavian Design Ideas For Indian Homes

Sunlight is precious during those cold winter months in northern Europe, so ample provision is made to use it to the hilt by use of big unobtrusive windows. India mostly is a tropical country but using natural light during the day can serve very well for colder climates. For privacy one can always use sheer curtains. A good dose of sun can be ensured by placing windows and doors in the right direction that allow maximum light inside all through the day. Needless to say, it helps save electricity as well.

Nordic lifestyle has evolved due to peculiar living conditions and design sensibilities of the people there. It has become recognizable all over the world and deservedly so. Scandinavian designs in furniture and home products are a perfect blend of beauty, simplicity and practicality that work brilliantly for all homes; more so when being clutter free is a priority. So go ahead and seek inspiration from the many Scandinavian design aspects to create a home that's beautiful, elegant and most importantly organised.

