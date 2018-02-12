7 ideas to display your TV in a small living room

In most modern cities, homes and apartments are decreasing in size due to rising costs and ever-increasing populations. With space now at more of a premium than ever, there's a clear need to find furnishing solutions for seriously small rooms.

In this Ideabook, we'll deal specifically with how to display televisions in a compact living room. So if you're in need of some tips for compact living, or simply wish to drool over some dreamy interiors, read on!