10 Ideas for decorating your walls with stones

Designing a house that looks beautiful is something that we all strive to achieve. Although there are many ways of beautifying your home, adding stone walls is probably the easiest.
The rustic charm that a stone wall gives to the house cannot be replaced by anything else and it can complement both modern as well as traditional buildings.
If you too are searching for ideas of incorporating these breathtaking stonewalls into your home then here are 10 pictures that can be of great help.
For those of you who are not looking to make major changes around the house inserting a similar looking small stone sections around the house can also be a great way to achieve a unique look. These panels can be designed out of any kind of stone and can be placed at an equal distance all around the main walls.
Another great way to uplift the mood of the entire place is by adding a dark stone slab wall in your living room. These walls can be made by combining medium size pieces of stones together all the way from the floor to the ceiling.
If you want to incorporate a natural element into your bedroom then designing a similar looking wall might be the right choice. The designer of this bedroom has used light colour stone slabs to cover the entire main wall making it blend well with the outdoors.
Stone walls are not just made for living rooms or bedrooms, but they can also be used for creating an amazing looking bathroom. The wall shown in the picture displays huge chunks of natural stones than are covered white cement to give them a proper finish.
Creating a focal wall in the house can also be a great way to transform the interiors. Using similar looking sandstones to cover the entire length of the world will not only make it look natural but will also make it sturdy.
You might think that it is not possible to combine a rustic and modern element in the same room. But with this picture you can see that by using grey brick wall the designer has added an old age charm to this modern dining room.
If you are planning to redesign your bathroom then laying out marble walls can also be an excellent idea. Marbles are available in different colours and patterns which also makes them easy to customise.
It is not necessary to use only big slabs of stone to cover your desired wall. You may also use numerous small stone tiles to create an exclusive pattern like seen in this picture.
Staircases are usually the most underrated section of the entire home. But with this beautiful looking design you can easily transform the entire look. Layering thin slabs of stones on top of each other like shown in the picture can give you mind blowing results.
Stone walls can also be incorporated in your main entrance. If you are looking for an artistic design for your entrance walls then creating something similar is an option to consider. You can also try other designs like geometric figures apart from the waves.
