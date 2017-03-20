Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Ideas for decorating your walls with stones

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern dining room
Designing a house that looks beautiful is something that we all strive to achieve. Although there are many ways of beautifying your home, adding stone walls is probably the easiest. 

The rustic charm that a stone wall gives to the house cannot be replaced by anything else and it can complement both modern as well as traditional buildings. 

If you too are searching for ideas of incorporating these breathtaking stonewalls into your home then here are 10 pictures that can be of great help.

1. Designer stone sections

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Country style living room
For those of you who are not looking to make major changes around the house inserting a similar looking small stone sections around the house can also be a great way to achieve a unique look. These panels can be designed out of any kind of stone and can be placed at an equal distance all around the main walls.

2. Dark stone slabs

homify Modern walls & floors Chipboard Purple/Violet
Another great way to uplift the mood of the entire place is by adding a dark stone slab wall in your living room. These walls can be made by combining medium size pieces of stones together all the way from the floor to the ceiling.

3. Bedroom stone wall

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA BURO ARQUITECTURA Modern style bedroom
If you want to incorporate a natural element into your bedroom then designing a similar looking wall might be the right choice. The designer of this bedroom has used light colour stone slabs to cover the entire main wall making it blend well with the outdoors.

4. Bathroom wall

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bathroom
Stone walls are not just made for living rooms or bedrooms, but they can also be used for creating an amazing looking bathroom. The wall shown in the picture displays huge chunks of natural stones than are covered white cement to give them a proper finish.

5. Sandstone focal wall

homify Country style walls & floors Chipboard Green
Creating a focal wall in the house can also be a great way to transform the interiors. Using similar looking sandstones to cover the entire length of the world will not only make it look natural but will also make it sturdy.

6. Brick wall diningroom

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern dining room
AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

You might think that it is not possible to combine a rustic and modern element in the same room. But with this picture you can see that by using grey brick wall the designer has added an old age charm to this modern dining room.


7. Bathroom marble walls

homify Modern bathroom
If you are planning to redesign your bathroom then laying out marble walls can also be an excellent idea. Marbles are available in different colours and patterns which also makes them easy to customise.

8. Grey stone kitchen

Kitchen with Breakfast Counter KREATIVE HOUSE Classic style kitchen
Kitchen with Breakfast Counter

It is not necessary to use only big slabs of stone to cover your desired wall. You may also use numerous small stone tiles to create an exclusive pattern like seen in this picture.

9. Stonewall staircase

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Staircases are usually the most underrated section of the entire home. But with this beautiful looking design you can easily transform the entire look. Layering thin slabs of stones on top of each other like shown in the picture can give you mind blowing results.

10. Artistic stonewall entrance

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Stone walls can also be incorporated in your main entrance. If you are looking for an artistic design for your entrance walls then creating something similar is an option to consider. You can also try other designs like geometric figures apart from the waves.

Check out our other ideabooks for more wall designes. 

This 1bhk apartment in Navi Mumbai does wonders with 450sqft
Which one of these stone walls was your favourite?


