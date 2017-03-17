A 2000sqft stylish studio apartment in Bangalore

Rendered for a young and modern couple, this large studio apartment in Bangalore is a feather in the cap for the architects at Ink Architecture. It comes with a beautiful terrace and enjoys a strategic position, which keeps the noise from the Indiranagar Road at bay. If the need arises, this apartment can also become a two-bedroom unit with an open plan living area and kitchen. Designed in only Rs. 30 lakhs, this home combines trendy furniture, stylish doors and creative ideas to make a lasting impression. The clever use of glass also ensures that all rooms receive natural light in abundance. Eager to know more? Read on.
Creamy white hues dominate the open plan living area to make it appear bright and spacious. The furniture is elegant, with printed cushions and a beautiful coffee table adding colour here. Massive glass windows allow sunlight to flood the space, while the home bar beyond the sofa beckons to take a closer look.
A beautifully carved wooden cabinet, a couple of neat wall-mounted shelves and colourful bottles lend lots of style and warmth to the home bar. The smooth grey feature wall contrasts the other walls and the glossy floor nicely, while sliding glass doors lead you to the sunny terrace.
From here, you can easily appreciate the modern and simple nature of the open kitchen. Adequate shelves and niches help in storing all essentials and appliances, while a couple of trendy chairs invite you to grab a quick bite. The industrial chic steel staircase right next to the kitchen takes you to the loft-like space with an extra bedroom.
Beautiful printed bedding and family photos on the grey feature wall help the bedroom to look elegant and inviting. Tall glass windows bring in natural light, while the minimalistic decor allows ample space to move around. But what especially impressed us is the use of sliding frosted glass doors. They separate the bedroom from the common area, as well as from the attached bathroom. Hence, privacy is maintained, yet light flows easily from one place to another.
Creative and lavish use of transparent glass makes this bathroom seem spacious, airy, fills it with sunlight, and visually connects it with the outdoors. A stylish basin, a massive mirror, a luxurious rain shower, soothing hues and some potted greens make this a very refreshing space.
Earthy-hued tiles and whitewashed walls make this terrace warm and serene. The interior lights shine through the lavish glazing to brighten up this terrace, while some trendy furniture promises cosy seating. A large steel container has been innovatively used and painted white to nurture a tall plant, hence adding a green touch here.
