20 ideas for a neat and organized kitchen

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
At homify, we know about the headache and anguish that small spaces can cause. It makes you think that there’s no way you can accommodate even a single piece of furniture into the area. That is why we have put together this ideabook to help you to get tips from professionally designed interiors to decorate and organize your kitchen regardless of its size.

Take a look at some of the best designs and styles for organizing your kitchen. We assure you that once you have finished reading these 20 ideas, you will never again regret having moved into a home with a small or narrow kitchen.

1. A functional corner drawer

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Designing corners is always complicated, especially if you want to incorporate drawers, but this great design can be integrated into any house.

2. A small but functional bar counter

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

You don’t have to worry about where you will place the dining table or an island in the kitchen. You can include everything into a single space with a small counter, as seen in this image.

3. Compact furniture and appliances

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

Don’t fret if you can’t fit a stove with six or eight burners! You can find smaller stoves with four grills in modern styles that can suit your space.

4. Built-in ovens optimize space

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Minimalist kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Built-in ovens are an excellent choice when you want to save space in your kitchen. If you place them higher on the wall, you won’t have to worry about the back aches that result from bending to check what’s in your oven.

5. Simple and functional

Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern kitchen
Architrek

Organizing a kitchen allows you to have everything in one place, even a vantage point behind the counter from where you can view the rest of the apartment.

6. Linear cabinets

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L atelier B-L Eclectic style kitchen
atelier B-L

The simple, linear design of the cabinets makes it seem like there are no drawers anywhere. However, behind the pastel green doors, you will find ample storage space for food and kitchen tools.


7. Cabinets to the top

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Don’t forget to make use of the ceiling when you are organizing your kitchen. Designing cabinets that extend to the height of the ceiling gives you more storage space.

8. A vintage-style cabinet

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Mediterranean style kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

You can place a vintage-style cabinet in an empty corner to enjoy more storage space behind its closed doors.

9. Slide out workspace

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

You can never have too much workspace in a kitchen. A slide out board in a counter provides extra space for chopping or placing items while you work.

10. Elongated layout

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Eclectic style kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

When you don’t have much width, it’s preferable to have a linear layout that allows you to move around comfortably in the kitchen.

11. Minimalist style

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

The smooth surfaces and sophisticated design of the minimalist style make a kitchen look unbelievably neat and organized.

12. Practical design

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign Modern kitchen
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

You can’t ask for more when you have the kitchen, dining area and TV room integrated into a single space using practical design.

13. Custom design

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Design the small space to suit your needs and add a personal touch with colour, furniture or material.

14. Good lighting

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design Minimalist kitchen
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Small spaces are usually illuminated by a few lights at the entrance, with spotlights providing additional light. However, you can opt for more modern lighting, like in this image.

15. A modern touch

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b Estúdio 12b Modern kitchen
Estúdio 12b

Use printed or engraved tiles and mix them with bright or solid colours such as blue and white to bring a contemporary and fun look to your kitchen.

16. Mosaic tiles and lighting

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores Rachel Avellar Interiores Modern kitchen Blue
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Besides direct lighting on the work counter, a mix of coloured mosaic tiles can add beauty to a small kitchen.

17. Custom tables

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA Modern kitchen
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

Having a table that’s attached to the wall ensures that you won’t face the problem of it being knocked out of place or falling over.

18. Select the right chairs

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Some chairs have legs that take up a lot of space. Ideally, you should choose designs that tuck away neatly under a counter.

19. Open spaces

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Design a bottomless bar counter that will help you to store your chairs underneath when you don’t need them. It will also make the area look more spacious.

20. Reuse old furniture

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
Estúdio 102

From dad’s old desk to sturdy wooden sideboards – you can convert them into your kitchen worktop or cabinet with a coat of paint or varnish.

For more space-saving tips for small kitchens see How to gain more space in a small kitchen.

A 2000sqft stylish studio apartment in Bangalore
Which of these designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


