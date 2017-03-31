Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of houses from Bellary

Residence 2, Dynamic Designss
Owning a house is a lifetime dream for many. And most of the people start planning for it way earlier. Some search for images while others keep on noting ideas by taking references from their friend's and neighbor's houses. Interiors to exteriors, everything matters in our home. We do not want to spare any corner to look it like ordinary or anything. 

Fortunately, if you are a resident of Bellary, you have ample of design inspirations to look at. Bellary is home to numerous designers, architectures, and world class home design experts who can create magic with their ideas, thoughts, plans, and house structures. Here today, we bring you a list of house images from Bellary that will show you the art is filled in this city. 

This house exterior from Bellary is not only attractive but also functional with the pergola and bar grille on the balcony.

East elevation homify Modern houses
East elevation

A beautiful exterior speaks a lot about the interiors. Keeping it simple never means you need to be low on design as well!

North elevation with Stone and Fundermax cladding homify Modern houses
North elevation with Stone and Fundermax cladding

Wood and stone look like a deadly combination when used smartly for exterior house design. You can take inspirations from this image.

West Elevation homify Modern houses
West Elevation

North elevation homify Modern houses
North elevation

Another interesting house exterior from Bellary where lighting is playing a crucial role in uplifting the beauty and creativity of the house.

homify Modern houses
A bungalow with wide open balconies, front yard for parking, small stairs at the entrance and ample of lighting.

North Elevation homify Modern houses
North Elevation

A huge entrance hall of a house where no additional elements are added to create a huge ambiance look.

Dinning Room homify Modern dining room
Dinning Room

A beautiful mandir design from a house where the metal sculptures, wooden cabinet, and deities are places to create divine touch.

The entrance wall!!! homify Modern walls & floors
The entrance wall!!!

While the usual high rise ceilings are always phenomenal, false ceilings with in built lighting scheme can add a bounce to the looks.

TV Wall cabinet with Stone Cladding background homify Modern living room
TV Wall cabinet with Stone Cladding background

The image from kitchen interiors of a house that is clean, well furnished, ventilated, and aptly spaced.

kitchen homify Modern kitchen
kitchen

The lighting scheme of this house along with light colored paint is uplifting the aura of the space.

Stairwell homify Modern living room
Stairwell

What can be more beautiful and welcoming than having an entrance with plants and classy black stairs.

Entrance homify Modern houses
Entrance

