Wooden closets – 10 modern and grand ideas

There’s something charming about a wooden closet – a certain style, a warm feel – that makes it unique and impossible to replicate using any other type of material. While a closet is not one of the main elements of a home, it’s still an important part of a bedroom. Without it, the room would just not look the same, and you would feel that something was missing.
In this ideabook, we present 10 grand wooden closets to inspire you to get a custom-designed one for your home.
We start with a wooden closet that is one of the larger designs that you will come across. Nevertheless, it manages to look completely stylish and is perfect for the room it is set in thanks to the brilliantly planned proportions, aesthetic contrast of covered and open shelves as well as a pleasant overall look. The beauty of this closet goes beyond its dimensions, making it something that stands out in the space. While not all of us are fortunate to have a room large enough for this design, it is an excellent option for those who have the space for it and want a big closet that is stylish and creative.
This closet has standard proportions, but it’s just as beautiful with dark wood that is not often used for closets. In this case, it looks great! It’s important to note that for a closet to be a successful addition to a bedroom, it not only needs to use good material, but also should make creative use of it to utilize the space optimally and have an elegant exterior appearance. It should be well designed both in terms of proportions as well as intelligent placement. This closet achieves both these requirements, making it worthy of the best homes.
By function, a closet is a practical piece of furniture, so logically, its utility is more appreciated than its beauty. However, some designs, such as this one, present a good distribution of shelves over the space and include multiple compartments within that add to functionality. Despite this, it does not compromise on aesthetics and style even for a moment.
A closet does not have to be elaborate, unusual or imposing in order to impress. Often, simplicity can make one fall in love with the enchanting minimalist style. That is the case with this closet, which manages to present just the right image with a simple and pleasant look. It’s ideal for a young person’s room or for those who like something nice but not out of the ordinary.
This design has a stunning closet in a light colour and with large dimensions, which make it look simultaneously imposing and discreet. It’s a simple design, but is beautiful, with a casual style. Although this design is not revolutionary as far as interior design goes, it has enough originality and uses quality material, which makes it comparable to any other good closet available in the market.
We now look at a rather original closet that adds a great look to the space in which it stands, thanks to high-quality material and a design that keeps everything private. When wood is used for building a closet, one usually expects a standard appearance. However, in this case the beautiful colour of the wood as well as the lovely grains that add to the aesthetics makes it work well against the white walls in the room, complementing the colour brilliantly.
Sophistication always looks good in a closet. When one’s lifestyle requires dressing with elegance at every occasion, the same can be expected from one’s closet as it’s a piece of furniture that is meant for personal use. This elegant closet is relatively small, but with the use of a sober colour and a wonderful overall look, it’s ideal for an executive who wants his bedroom to suit his personality and look classy.
If you are looking for a closet that is youthful and has a dynamic style, this one is an excellent option, since it serves three functions. Besides being a traditional closet, it also has a desk and a shelf, designed in perfect harmony to ensure that nothing looks out of place. It’s a practical design with beautiful wood, which matches the multi-coloured decor in the room.
Most closets have a basic appearance and a standard design that complies with certain dimensions and finishes. This one uses light-coloured wood, which isn’t unusual. In fact, at first glance it looks like a simple and traditional design. However, on closer inspection, you will notice it has certain unique features, such as the irregular width of doors between columns, which make it stand out.
Finally, we present a wooden closet that has an unusual and striking colour, which not only gives a great look to the closet, but also adds to the overall aesthetics of the room. While the colour of the closet may not be everyone’s choice and wouldn’t work in certain spaces, if it is placed in the right environment, like this one, it can result in something spectacular.
