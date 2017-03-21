Located in the midst of a misty wooded area at the foothills of lush forest covered mountains with clear streams gushing forth, this house is a nature lover's dream come true !! Created with eco-friendly materials and bright colors to match the local environment and colorful plumage of parrots in the vicinity, the residence presents a picture of charm and comfort. The architects have given a curvaceous layout to the house to harmonize it with the spectacular landscape surrounding the property and help it to blend in with trees and mountains.

Though the house is located close to a forest, its comforts have not been compromised with rustic facilities and it is every bit as modern and comfortable as a city based residence. Do come with us on a detailed tour of this beautiful house to see its features on your own.