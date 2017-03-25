A gorgeous tropical home for a modern Indian family

Connecting with nature or natural elements on a daily basis can make you calm, productive, and fill you with positive energy. But that doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice your urban comforts. This tropical style residence by the interior designers and decorators at Design Spirits is proof of that. By blending modern designs with earthy materials like stone, wood and cane, a beautiful and relaxing ambiance has been achieved for a big Indian family. Indoor greenery, ethnic decor accents, soothing colours and stylish lights contribute to the unique attraction of the home. A large and artistically decorated terrace provides ample scope for having outdoor fun too.
A sensuously curving wooden platform offers cosy and nature-friendly relaxation right next to the stone and glass staircase. The stone-clad wall acts as the perfect backdrop for the lush greens, the cluster of bamboos, a rattan lounger, and some trendy lamps.
Wood, cane and earthy hues create a rustic yet elegant atmosphere in the living space. The furniture is trendy, while the coffee table with its glass top and legs made of cane spheres steals the show. The glass balustrade of the staircase ensures that the interiors seem open and airy.
The floating staircase leading from the living room to the private quarters is fashionably lighted and the space under it has been smartly utilised. White pebbles, pretty greens, a unique lamp and a large brass pot make for a very tropical look here.
Beautiful leafy patterns carved into a white panel lend tons of charm to the staircase which brings you to the living room from the ground floor. Sleek bamboos flank this panel for an earthy aura.
Beige, wooden and creamy white hues dominate the dining room of this house. Mellow lighting adds to the inviting and cosy ambiance, while exclusively designed cane furniture promise eco-friendly seating. A decorative wall panelling and a bright red painting make for visual interest.
A splash of fluorescent green and fashionable black mosaic tiles make this ultramodern kitchen lively and bold. Trendy appliances, a large window, powerful lights and tons of countertop space make the kitchen extremely convenient.
Another view of the kitchen reveals a practical and bold black island accompanied by stylish chairs. A sleek steel and glass wine rack above the island, and a steel pole attached with circular baskets for condiments make this setting very functional.
This modern bedroom makes a classy statement in black and white. Unique bedside lamps, neatly framed artworks and a very stylish bed are the highlights.
Soft shades of beige and white fill this trendy bedroom with a warm and relaxing quality. Golden lighting, a fashionable bed, and a niche in the headboard for books make this space perfect for reading, unwinding, sleeping and romancing.
Sandy hues, lush indoor greens and soothing lights ensure that the bathroom seems welcoming and soothing. The tub is set luxuriously upon a stepped affair in porous stone, while inbuilt niches allow the easy organisation of toiletries. Mosaic tiles, fashionable fixtures and a smart glass shower cubicle complete the attractive look here.
Spacious and luxurious are the words which define this terrace, while artistic shades protect you from excess sun or rain. Pretty lamps, stylish but hardy outdoor furniture, lush greenery and a refreshing pool are the attractions here. You also can’t miss the exclusive sculpture in the middle of the pool.
Magical blue lighting jazzes up the pool and the stone wall behind it after dark. Note how ethnic figurines have been arranged around the pool to create small waterfalls.
Natural elements like wood, straw, bamboo and vegetation combine for a very earthy atmosphere in this corner of the terrace. The large pot and unusual lanterns steal the show naturally.
Take another tour - A beautiful family home with vintage charm