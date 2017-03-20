5 before and after facade images to inspire you!

At Homify, we are fascinated by remodelling. Remodelling allows usto use what we already have in terms of space, existing parts of the homes and elements and poses a challenge to the minds of designers. Through remodelling, we have the ability to recreate the beauty from where there was none.
This time, we have decided to surprise you with remodelling transformations of the facades of five two-storey homes. If you come along, maybe you will find the design that would suit your home the best!
This façade here is already on its ways to a new look with the surfaces, coatings and creative elements like the black smithy of the gates and the large window in the upper floor and strips of the path leading to the entrance, but it is not quite finished.
The remodelled façade covered with natural stones is a treat to the eye. The façade when remodelled will integrate an irregular horizontal frame and the painting is such that it doesn’t stand out too much and the different colours blend with themselves seamlessly.
This little house here has great potential, but it did not even have much space to play around with. However, it still remains very promising.
The new faced brings with an entirely new floor on top of the original ground floor. Lined with modern glass and metal structures, the foundation was reinforced to hold a second floor. The home was also extended on one side taking advantage of the space.
The old facade of this home is boring to say the least without character or personality, it is a dull one. The personality of the home was given by designers who managed to give it a refreshing look. The white walls with the contrasting black metal is clear and modern. Though very few changes were made, the wide terrace and the slight modifications have brought about a powerful new look to this home.
This house here has a very good design both structure and appearance wise. However, that was back in its ages, and it has gone out of fashion. This beautiful home needs to be rescued!
What exactly needed to be changed? For instance, the distribution of space was not fair enough. The gates of both the garage and the entrance ones have been replaced with chic new white steel gates. The high walls on the sides have been painted to hold the cylindrical structure between them neatly and a little garden pops up to add a fresh breath of air.
This small house has a beauty spot – the climbing vegetation that was covering up the home. But designers managed to see through the greenery the real potential of this home.
You can hire an architect to attain the look that you desire.
This home was renovated to create a new home in its place. The once decrepit roof has made way to an imposing two-storey home with a steep access to through a staircase. The wooden threshold, the cobblestoned patio, and the wooden fence stand out against the crisp white walls, giving a rustic touch to the home without interfering with its modern elegance.