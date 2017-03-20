5 before and after facade images to inspire you!

At Homify, we are fascinated by remodelling. Remodelling allows usto use what we already have in terms of space, existing parts of the homes and elements and poses a challenge to the minds of designers. Through remodelling, we have the ability to recreate the beauty from where there was none.

This time, we have decided to surprise you with remodelling transformations of the facades of five two-storey homes. If you come along, maybe you will find the design that would suit your home the best!