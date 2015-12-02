A modern home that surprises

It is hard to imagine a huge, widespread house in the heart of the Indian IT hub, Bangalore. This particular design by Dutta KannanArchitects makes your dream come true by giving you a lavish and splendid house in the best possible location in the city. The designers have paid equal consideration both to the interiors and exteriors. With a spectacular swimming pool and a lovely wooden deck on the terrace, this house sprawls over a huge area and multiple storeys. Let us take you on a tour of this lovely residence that embraces nature from all sides.
As you move further ahead, a warm and pleasing dining area welcomes you. This area is well lit with the help of ceiling lamps and a stylish statement light right on top of the dining table. The dining table is a wooden platform that is accompanied by lightly toned fabric chairs. What adds glamour to this area is the black and white painting on one side and a sleek fleet of stairs on the other.
On entering inside, we are greeted by a lavish living room that incorporates new and contemporary designs and is separated from the other part with the help of transparent sliding doors. The huge glass windows that are partially covered with the transparent curtains add extra warmth. A pale sofa set and coffee table blend in harmoniously well with the subtle interiors of the room. The patterned rug and colourful painting are responsible for evoking a touch of brightness into the room.
This house seems directly out from a movie. A beautiful sheet of thick green trees surrounds this heavenly abode. The greenery is welcomed inside with the help of a lovely garden and fresh grass. The house exteriors are basically a combination of different colours, all fitted well into a single frame. A lot of space has been created for an outdoor seating area to help the owner to enjoy the panoramic view. While on the terrace one can easily witness nature up, close and personal.
Sprawled over multiple floors, this house is an iconic example of rich and modern designs. While the house gets enough sunlight during the day, it is brightly lit during the night as well. Each floor is equipped with strategic lighting that involves easy placement of LED lamps at regular intervals to highlight the major zones of the house. It looks like a million dollar painting against the captivating sky and graceful trees.
A comfortable lounge is provided for the guests and family members to enjoy the splendid view of the exteriors. This comprises of the classic L-shaped sofa set and few chaise lounge chairs. The subtle accents like the rug and painting to create a soothing environment in the area that gets its warmth directly from the sun. The mute flooring perfectly complements the mute interiors of this room that looks radiant under the gleaming energy of the sun.