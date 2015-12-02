A lavish home with a hidden treasure

The entrance is beautifully designed with a quiet atmosphere and scenic surroundings. It is a lovely place to rejuvenate with your friends and family. While normal seating is provided using wooden chairs, extra seating is provided in the lap of green wall that stands tall on an intricately crafted wood and stone platform. Mellow lighting and natural colours make you surrender in this soulful aura.

Hope this architecture inspired you greatly. Here's an ideabook that will help : A home with a charming heart