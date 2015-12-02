A lavish home with a hidden treasure

We all dream about lavish and luxurious houses. But do all our dreams come true? Well, for some yes. So here is a luxurious penthouse in Mumbai that perfectly emulates an opulent and grand home with all comfortable amenities and modern sensibilities. Designed by AIS Designs, professional architects this house includes four bedrooms with attached bathrooms. Each and every element is designed in extreme luxury and symbolises wealth and flamboyance. Get ready as we take you on the best home tour ever!
Yes, you can pinch yourself to believe that this living room is not in your dreams. It does exist in one of the penthouses in Mumbai. A lavish display of modern furniture and royal sensibilities, this living room is here to take your breath away. It is bestowed with the colour of opulence; Gold. The majestic chandelier and upholstered dining table are the perfect counterparts of this imperial décor. Do notice the strategic placement of the huge sofa set that richly spans from one corner to the other.
The designers have worked really hard for the entrance as well. They have made sure to give this area an unrealistic touch that is mainly rendered by the brown wooden detailing on the walls and the ceiling. While one wall displays the owner’s surname in style, the other holds the proud display of a fiery modern creation. The ceiling, along with a glass display on the side too symbolise the real meaning of opulence and glamour.
The master bedroom of this house redefines luxury in the best possible way. It is majorly designed using a stunning headboard that merges with the ceiling, thus creating a huge unified look. This design is framed inside a black wooden pattern that is strategically carved and beautifully backlit to invoke a royal stance. A huge glass window that spans across the entire wall welcomes natural light in the room.
The home theatre is a place to die for! With such stylish designs and unique displays, the home theatre of this house is strikingly beautiful. The swarthy wooden ceiling design and matching floor carpet create a beautiful melody with each other. This place is stuffed with comfortable seating on one side and a high resolution TV on the other to give you an uninterrupted enjoyment experience.
The second bedroom is a smart concoction of light and bright pastel shades. While the ceiling and the majority of the walls are painted in smart white, the accent wall supports a sassy red that brightens the otherwise dull room. You can’t fail to notice the smart bed linen that acts as a perfect partner in crime with the accent wall.
The kid’s room is a beautiful melange of bright colours, perky designs and cheerful aura. A beautiful rainbow is created with different shades of similar colours to add freshness and vividness in the room. The smart placement of toys and collectibles add cuteness and agility to the room. Also, the smart use of bright bed linen on white beds perfectly evokes a glamorous charm.
The entrance is beautifully designed with a quiet atmosphere and scenic surroundings. It is a lovely place to rejuvenate with your friends and family. While normal seating is provided using wooden chairs, extra seating is provided in the lap of green wall that stands tall on an intricately crafted wood and stone platform. Mellow lighting and natural colours make you surrender in this soulful aura.
