​An Indian home for the Greek gods

Greece is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. This country attracts tourists on a regular basis not only because of its scenic appeal but also because of the houses and stunning architecture. So to save your travel time and to give you a taste of Greek architecture, we bring you a project that is though built in India but is purely designed on Greek concepts. Designed by AIS Design, this is a bungalow scheme designed in the beautiful hilly location of Maharashtra; Khandala. The entire layout is engulfed in green landscapes that provide a relaxing site after a hard day at work. Let’s start our tour.
One of the bungalows in the layout is less taller but widespread. It has a sleek garage on one side and a lot of colourful bonsai all around the house. White, red and green make a beautiful combination together and give the house a bright and refreshing look from the outside. The inclusion of wooden pillars here and there, make the house connect with nature pretty well. Even the roads and pathways are designed in the same way as Greek lands.
This society is created with an array of bungalows, which are all designed based on greek styling. The most beautiful feature of this society is that all the bungalows are designed with different layouts and architectural details. These bungalows are based on the names of popular Greek gods that are basically reflected in the design of houses. From the aerial view you can see a beautiful amalgamation of varied colours that give the place a surreal feel.
This model is named after Greek God Zeus. It is a sleek design that sprawls over three floors. With beautiful surroundings on both sides, the inmates will surely enjoy a time of their life. This model is also equipped with a private swimming pool on one side. Each floor is provided with a fitting balcony so that you can enjoy weather during the day and night as well. The scenic surroundings and colourful flowers and planters directly transport you to the beautiful land of Greece.
Another model of a bungalow is made in a pretty widespread manner. It sprawls over three floors and has glass exteriors on the front side. The stunning white patterns of the walls and exteriors give you the real taste of Modern Greek houses. This model has optimum space for garage, private garden and even a balcony on each floor. An alternate entrance is also provided through the sleek staircase that directly takes you to the top floors.
The living room is designed with mute interiors and classy designs. The modern painting of the horse on one wall and the perforated ceiling looks just perfect against the huge glass windows that along with the sunlight also allow a little bit of fog from the hilly surroundings. While sitting in the living room you can enjoy an uninterrupted sunrise and sunset. The L-shaped sofa set is perfectly contrasted by bright cushions and vivid poufs.
