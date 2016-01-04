​An Indian home for the Greek gods

The living room is designed with mute interiors and classy designs. The modern painting of the horse on one wall and the perforated ceiling looks just perfect against the huge glass windows that along with the sunlight also allow a little bit of fog from the hilly surroundings. While sitting in the living room you can enjoy an uninterrupted sunrise and sunset. The L-shaped sofa set is perfectly contrasted by bright cushions and vivid poufs.

