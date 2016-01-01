​A blissful and colourful housing society

Finding a low cost housing society with good architecture and modern displays is nothing less than a mission impossible in Mumbai. But if you are still looking for the same, we bring to you a low cost housing society that is located in the heart of Mumbai and is equipped with all modern amenities and features. Designed by AIS designs, professional architects from Mumbai, this society has beautiful towers that are sprawled over a wide area and are engulfed in sheer greenery. Let’s take you on a tour of this wonderful residence that will give you a taste of real beauty.
The exteriors of this society are so built that all houses seem connected and easily accessible. The centre of the society has a beautiful monument that displays a lovely bed of colourful flowers and a statue of a beautiful lady. The whole area is divided into blocks like green block and blue block, which also have the same colour coding as the name. There is more than enough space for roads and pathways inside the complex, which are built both for walking and driving purposes.
One of the towers is built with a futuristic approach and has a pointed roof to accentuate it further. This design looks unique and visually appealing at the same time. The apartments are perfectly stacked up one over the other with each having a perfect balcony for sitting and relaxing. For people who do not like high-rise buildings, this is a great option to choose. This tower is also provided with basement garage that acts as a great space saver.
This picture gives you the holistic experience of the whole complex at night. This just looks like a picture drawn by a famous artist. It is a pure visual delight to see all towers lined up in perfect sync all across the place. The central area is converted into a garden or kid’s play area. This is basically the relaxing or therapeutic joint for the inmates who could enjoy a walk or a lovely banter with friends in the lap of nature. The lighting of this society is worth a mention as they have been placed very strategically and effectively to highlight all-important features of the society.
The layout of the towers is intentionally designed in a friendly and amiable tone. This allows the residents to know each other well and make new friends. This picture displays how enough greenery and flower bonsais are provided in all corners. While each house has one or more private balcony, they all overlook the greener exteriors. The society is also equipped with a helipad that can help emergency landings of helicopters as well.
The entrance of the society is through wide metallic doors that are enhanced by white vertical pillars that collectively make a grand entrance. The society evokes a beautiful view from the outside and looks absolutely ravishing in glass exteriors. The sleek wooden details on regular intervals impart a classy and stylish feel to the society.
Hope the elegance and modernity of this architecture inspired you with many new ideas.