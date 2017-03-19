20 grill designs to protect and decorate your windows !!

Windows are as important to the house as doors and serve as connection points between its inmates and the outside world. Besides carrying out basic functions of bringing in fresh air and light, windows protect the house from burglars and outside dust when closed. As windows are an essential part of house architecture their designs have to be in sync with its facade and interior decor. While decorative grills and bars are the ideal ways of making windows presentable, objects like curtains, draperies and shades are also become an essential part of window decoration.

This ideabook showcases a vast collection of interesting window grilles ranging from simple to elaborate designs in a wide range of colors to suit the exterior and interior decor of houses. Do browse through this stylish collection to find designs that can suit your house.