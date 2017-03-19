20 grill designs to protect and decorate your windows !!

Windows are as important to the house as doors and serve as connection points between its inmates and the outside world. Besides carrying out basic functions of bringing in fresh air and light, windows protect the house from burglars and outside dust when closed. As windows are an essential part of house architecture their designs have to be in sync with its facade and interior decor. While decorative grills and bars are the ideal ways of making windows presentable, objects like curtains, draperies and shades are also become an essential part of window decoration.
This ideabook showcases a vast collection of interesting window grilles ranging from simple to elaborate designs in a wide range of colors to suit the exterior and interior decor of houses. Do browse through this stylish collection to find designs that can suit your house.
The classic design of square wooden frames has been around for decades but its popularity remains timeless for its simple structure. The addition of stylish grills here on the outside that allow owners to keep the window open across the day without any fear of theft makes as it also strikes a perfect partnership with the frame to make the exteriors aesthetically pleasing. .
The arched curve on the upper section of white grille set within the window frame gives a romantic touch to the country style house. As the interiors of the house is all white, the owners have decorated the window frame with twin curtain options one of which is the halfway gauze curtain for privacy and the curled up blind to that can be pulled down when complete privacy is required in the room. The wispy curtain creates a romantic environment against the curvaceous white grill.
This window with artistic grill shaped like plant with leaves is the result of a creative mind that wanted to have appropriate artwork suited to colorful environment of flowers set up within the window sill. This stylish design is a true work of art, that will protect your windows and also improve its aesthetics by several notches if there are ornamental plants with flowers in the region.
This stylish bathroom of large proportions is illuminated by two tall and elegant windows with bars composed of small round design that look like lace. The interwoven metal design shapes like lace provide security and privacy while transporting light into the region making it perfect for this region.
This window grill design is a little more elaborate with elements that curve and intertwine with each other to form an elegant whole that protects the home. The idea of placing small rings withing large curved angles is ideally suited to modern houses with simple design and here the blue grill looks perfect within white wall background.
This is a unique grill made out of hardwood and fitted into the window frame. This wooden grating that blends perfectly with the interior of this rustic house and staircase balustrade. The design allows clear vision of exteriors and interiors from either side of the house as the window does not have any panes. The grill is a picture of perfection as its inside section is covered by a fine wire to keep out insects and small reptiles out of the house.
Sober, straight black square grill and white window frames with perfect proportion in each of its parts is a modern and fantastic design for this comfortable window seat that is an ideal space for relaxation with a cuppa watching people walk by on the street.
In a modern kitchen this industrial style grill suits the layout of simplicity. The closely placed bars are also ideal for this kitchen as it is on the ground floor and requires security against burglars that always seek vulnerable areas for entry into a house.
Dressed with vibrant blue, these window frames are for young minds, who mark their preferences with bright colors that bring back memories of perfect holidays besides the sea. The combination of indigo blue frame and sparkling white bars is a palette of colors that never loses charm.
Grey and black are two colors that always lend charm and dignity to the house by their sheer presence in windows. The interiors of the house are kept private by this simple twin pane window that have drop down blinds before them.
The ordinary wrought iron grill with closely spaced grey and white bars fitted into the brick wall that protects a wide window would not have attracted any interest if it did not have a central steel ornament. The closely alternated gray and white colors on the horizontal crossbars would have made the entire window structure look like a jail grill if not for the central ornament in wrought iron, that is both classic and elegant.
These beautiful windows of classic design, with grey columns between them, have simple and straight bars only in the upper arches that adapt to the curve of the frames. The lower section is elegantly designed with bars on the side and open area at the center in line with the pattern above.
This grill structure that works like a wall divider extending from floor to ceiling is modern in design and structure. Besides protecting the interiors of the house from outside elements the design is a visible barrier that gives a clear view of people and objects from both sides. An ideal structure to project a formidable image about privacy protection in the neighborhood and one is left guessing if this is a wall or window.
Blossoming out of stone wall like a lotus out of a muddy pond, this steel flower elegantly adds class to what would otherwise have been a drab wall. The window grate is both elegant and unusual that can be fitted into a boundary wall or exterior walls of the house to enhance the surroundings.
This grid has all the characteristics of traditional country style houses with brick outlined windows as the grill also has same colors as the window frames. The grid with a wrought iron arabesque on top may remind you of the grandmother's house, but it can increase the style quotient of your exterior walls.
In this grill based on kinetic art, the separation between its thin bars is almost negligent which are set within the window frame. The perfect design can be created with both wood and iron depending in the security required and is ideally suited to nurseries to prevent children from throwing things out of the window.
When there is an open window before a worktable, natural light is the first requirement without causing work disruption so here is a mesh style grill that performs both tasks tastefully. The combination of glass and metal grill have led to the creation of an elegant window that allows flow of air and light across the region while obstructing view of sights outside the room.
In the elegant picture windows stylish black square grills are perfectly proportioned to fit into the curvaceous dimensions of the wide apertures in the walls.
This window of small proportions may well be located in a rustic cottage of stone but it adds color to the walls that are adorned by colorful potted plants. The colorful window is built in two sections with outer edge comprising of twin panes that open outside and interior frame created out of wood with wide grill on its lower side. As the entire window is painted the same bright red color it appears wholesome and attractive on the plain wall.
The true size and significance of this window can be perceived only after it is opened as then the view of open countryside takes the breath away.!! This simple but practical design of a large window extending from floor till almost the ceiling can become a health hazard so the narrow perpendicular grill has the right dimensions to fit the frame.
