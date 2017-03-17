7 ways to enhance the security of your house

Security is an important factor that needs to be considered while designing and building a house. After all, it’s no point having a beautiful home that is the envy of the neighbourhood if it doesn’t keep the residents – your family – safe from intruders or other security risks. While grills, boundary walls and other elements can be added to enhance the security of your home, ideally, they should be included in the planning stage so that they blend aesthetically into the overall design of the house.

Today, we highlight 7 ways in which you can make your house safer to live in.