9 small wooden kitchens to suit your style

If living room is the heart of the house then kitchen is its soul that feeds the body with delicious offerings created in clean environment with fresh ingredients!! When faced with small kitchen space the layout has to be done in such a way that there is seamless integration of its three essential elements along with an open clutter free environment. Designing cabinets, drawers and other essentials of a small kitchen should be done by a cabinet maker that understands your requirements to create a sense of spaciousness in the region.

To divert attention from size to beauty it is ideal to have a wooden kitchen made with top quality timber with low moisture and strong fiber content. While custom cabinets are expensive these are better in quality to modular kitchens where cabinets are generally made of MDF or low quality wood.