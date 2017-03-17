Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 pictures of façade for small homes to inspire you!

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist houses
Loading admin actions …

Small houses always have a big advantage over larger ones: it is much easier and cheaper to beautify them, especially the facades. That's why today, we present to you this collection of 15 beautiful façade designs for your tiny home that are relatively inexpensive and you can derive inspiration from.

1. Pep it with colours

Casa, AaC+V Arquitectos AaC+V Arquitectos Modern houses
AaC+V Arquitectos

AaC+V Arquitectos
AaC+V Arquitectos
AaC+V Arquitectos

Paint your façade in an attractive colour that would draw attention to it so it becomes a visual focal point without investing too much money on it.

2. Soft tones

homify Mediterranean style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Give your home a modern look by opting for soft tones that would complement white. Take this home for instance, it is printed in the same soft grey of the concrete and it helps highlight the wooden element on the second floor.

3. Stone coatings

homify Mediterranean style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Different types of stones can accentuate different parts of the home. For example, the second floor of this house is covered with stones giving his home the illusion of greater height.

4. Using Staples

homify Modern houses Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use staples like a small concrete clamp that would connect the second floor to the ground floor without making it look forced. It also becomes a focal point in the design of the facade.

You can hire an architect to attain the look that you desire.

5. Dual tones

Fraccionamiento, ARCO +I ARCO +I Minimalist houses
ARCO +I

ARCO +I
ARCO +I
ARCO +I

Painting is one way to make your façade make unique. Here two blocks of the same home are separated spatially and by colours. But the colours complement each other, connecting both the blocks.

6. Lighting

Remodelación Casa Garcia Rojas, FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura

FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura
FLORES ROJAS Arquitectura

A good lighting system on the façade of your home can do wonders to its appearance. It is economical and effective too.

Checkout 8 beautiful lighting ideas for Pooja room here.


7. Open to the outside world

Casa HM1, T+E ARQUITECTOS T+E ARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses Concrete White
T+E ARQUITECTOS

T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS

If you have a garage on the outside of your home, then you are lucky. You can play with garage designs with grills and railings that can compliment the rest of your façade for a unique appearance that would never fail to make a style statement.

8. Matching grills

Casa Mapelo, AURA Proyecta AURA Proyecta Modern houses
AURA Proyecta

AURA Proyecta
AURA Proyecta
AURA Proyecta

Unlike the grills and railings used in a garage, if you need to use railings on your terrace, then it is best to get matching ones that would complement each other to give your home a beautiful look.

9. Complete privacy for you

Casa Habitación. González Isordia, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

The grills and railings allow a little outside interaction, but if you prefer absolute privacy, then you should opt for a home with just a door and a few windows. When strategically placed on the façade, this can instantly lift your home.

10. Combining colours and textures

Ampliación. Casa Habitación Alvarado González, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

Combine colours and textures allow the façade to look more appealing. Architectural elements like beams that combine stone and metal for a stylish look

11. The access fence

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
810 Arquitectos

810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos
810 Arquitectos

The grills and entrance doors can make your entrance more interesting like this grid design that teases the view of the outsider.

12. Simple is beautiful

[Casa SD], Wowa Wowa Modern houses
Wowa

Wowa
Wowa
Wowa

The balance of textures and materials favours this faced making this this home look smaller than it actually is.

13. Economic finishes

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

This façade is original and contemporary at the same time. It is warm, welcoming, protective and rustic at the same time. With a simple concrete finish, this adds warmth to the home and the yellow light makes the home look beautiful.

14. Monochrome

57ALI Reforma y ampliación de casa entre medianeras al Centro de Terrassa, Vallribera Arquitectes Vallribera Arquitectes Minimalist houses
Vallribera Arquitectes

Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes
Vallribera Arquitectes

Painting your façade in a monochrome tone can be great if you know the right colours to pick. This grey home here, with grey doors too is beautiful as it highlights the amber lighting inside the home.

15. Stick to your roots

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This façade is simple, but is very impactful. The flirty design is enhanced by the hand made smithy and the carpentry of the main door further beautifies the home. This façade only needs good maintenance to shine!

7 ways to enhance the security of your house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks