15 pictures of façade for small homes to inspire you!

Small houses always have a big advantage over larger ones: it is much easier and cheaper to beautify them, especially the facades. That's why today, we present to you this collection of 15 beautiful façade designs for your tiny home that are relatively inexpensive and you can derive inspiration from.
Paint your façade in an attractive colour that would draw attention to it so it becomes a visual focal point without investing too much money on it.
Give your home a modern look by opting for soft tones that would complement white. Take this home for instance, it is printed in the same soft grey of the concrete and it helps highlight the wooden element on the second floor.
Different types of stones can accentuate different parts of the home. For example, the second floor of this house is covered with stones giving his home the illusion of greater height.
Use staples like a small concrete clamp that would connect the second floor to the ground floor without making it look forced. It also becomes a focal point in the design of the facade.
You can hire an architect to attain the look that you desire.
Painting is one way to make your façade make unique. Here two blocks of the same home are separated spatially and by colours. But the colours complement each other, connecting both the blocks.
A good lighting system on the façade of your home can do wonders to its appearance. It is economical and effective too.
If you have a garage on the outside of your home, then you are lucky. You can play with garage designs with grills and railings that can compliment the rest of your façade for a unique appearance that would never fail to make a style statement.
Unlike the grills and railings used in a garage, if you need to use railings on your terrace, then it is best to get matching ones that would complement each other to give your home a beautiful look.
The grills and railings allow a little outside interaction, but if you prefer absolute privacy, then you should opt for a home with just a door and a few windows. When strategically placed on the façade, this can instantly lift your home.
Combine colours and textures allow the façade to look more appealing. Architectural elements like beams that combine stone and metal for a stylish look
The grills and entrance doors can make your entrance more interesting like this grid design that teases the view of the outsider.
The balance of textures and materials favours this faced making this this home look smaller than it actually is.
This façade is original and contemporary at the same time. It is warm, welcoming, protective and rustic at the same time. With a simple concrete finish, this adds warmth to the home and the yellow light makes the home look beautiful.
Painting your façade in a monochrome tone can be great if you know the right colours to pick. This grey home here, with grey doors too is beautiful as it highlights the amber lighting inside the home.
This façade is simple, but is very impactful. The flirty design is enhanced by the hand made smithy and the carpentry of the main door further beautifies the home. This façade only needs good maintenance to shine!