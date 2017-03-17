Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Kitchen rack designs for inspiration

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
Installing kitchen cabinets or racks is the best way to increase your storage space especially if you have a large family. In any indian home storage is the most important thing due to our cuisine and all the equipments that we generally use. But finding the perfect design that not only increases our storage space but is also fully functional is something that only professionals can help us achieve. 

But with the help of these 5 inspirational  kitchen rack designs you will be able to customise your kitchen layout easily.

1. Corner cabinates

SH HOUSE, PAULO MARTINS ARQ&DESIGN PAULO MARTINS ARQ&DESIGN Scandinavian style kitchen
PAULO MARTINS ARQ&amp;DESIGN

PAULO MARTINS ARQ&DESIGN
PAULO MARTINS ARQ&amp;DESIGN
PAULO MARTINS ARQ&DESIGN

If you have been looking to design a kitchen that is fully functional then using all the dead space available is absolutely essential. One of the best ways to do so is by using angular cabinets like shown in the picture that can be customised as per the space available. Even though these cabinets are small to look at but they definitely provide a decent amount of necessary additional storage space which can be really helpful for organizing little things.

2. Open racks

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Another great way to increase the storage of your kitchen is by using the vertical space available. By this we mean you can install open racks like these onto the main kitchen wall. They are not only a convenient place for storage but are also very easy to clean. The best part about these racks is that they can be created by using a single slab of any material like wood, granite or marble to go along with the overall decor of your kitchen.

3. Modular racks

Bellissimo attico in stile industriale in città che ti ispirerà, architetto Lorella Casola architetto Lorella Casola Industrial style kitchen
architetto Lorella Casola

architetto Lorella Casola
architetto Lorella Casola
architetto Lorella Casola

To have cabinets and racks that are easy to use opting for modular kitchens is an excellent idea. Apart from looking good these modular kitchen racks also provide flexibility as they can be customised easily. These shelves and racks also come equipped with easy pull-out feature which makes using them convenient and effortless. You can also get these racks in various colours to uplift the entire vibe of your kitchen.

4. Hanging racks

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

If you are looking for a cheap alternative to increase your storage space then these hanging racks are just the perfect option for you. These racks can be designed out of almost any material and can be placed on the walls of your kitchen. By adding additional hooks to these racks you can also hang your pots and pans right above the work-station. Placing similar looking racks above the kitchen sink is also a great way to dry your cookware after washing.

5. Below-the-counter shelves

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

One of the most common mistakes that we make while designing a kitchen storage is creating individual cabinets below the main counters. By opting for open shelves rather than cabinets, you can maximise the storage as you will be able to save the space that a partition wall would have utilised. You can also add little baskets for different kinds of storage needs to make your kitchen look well organised.

For more ideas on kitchen storage check-out our ideabook.

A rustic and beautiful bungalow in Karjat, Maharashtra
Which one of these designs was your favourite?


