5 Kitchen rack designs for inspiration

Installing kitchen cabinets or racks is the best way to increase your storage space especially if you have a large family. In any indian home storage is the most important thing due to our cuisine and all the equipments that we generally use. But finding the perfect design that not only increases our storage space but is also fully functional is something that only professionals can help us achieve.
But with the help of these 5 inspirational kitchen rack designs you will be able to customise your kitchen layout easily.
If you have been looking to design a kitchen that is fully functional then using all the dead space available is absolutely essential. One of the best ways to do so is by using angular cabinets like shown in the picture that can be customised as per the space available. Even though these cabinets are small to look at but they definitely provide a decent amount of necessary additional storage space which can be really helpful for organizing little things.
Another great way to increase the storage of your kitchen is by using the vertical space available. By this we mean you can install open racks like these onto the main kitchen wall. They are not only a convenient place for storage but are also very easy to clean. The best part about these racks is that they can be created by using a single slab of any material like wood, granite or marble to go along with the overall decor of your kitchen.
To have cabinets and racks that are easy to use opting for modular kitchens is an excellent idea. Apart from looking good these modular kitchen racks also provide flexibility as they can be customised easily. These shelves and racks also come equipped with easy pull-out feature which makes using them convenient and effortless. You can also get these racks in various colours to uplift the entire vibe of your kitchen.
If you are looking for a cheap alternative to increase your storage space then these hanging racks are just the perfect option for you. These racks can be designed out of almost any material and can be placed on the walls of your kitchen. By adding additional hooks to these racks you can also hang your pots and pans right above the work-station. Placing similar looking racks above the kitchen sink is also a great way to dry your cookware after washing.
One of the most common mistakes that we make while designing a kitchen storage is creating individual cabinets below the main counters. By opting for open shelves rather than cabinets, you can maximise the storage as you will be able to save the space that a partition wall would have utilised. You can also add little baskets for different kinds of storage needs to make your kitchen look well organised.
