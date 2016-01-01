​A splendid house with lavish displays

Today we bring you a spectacular design of a beautiful bungalow built in Bhuj, Gujarat. This city usually witnesses harsh sunlight and warm temperatures during the day and a sudden drop during the night. Designed by Atelier design and domain, interior architects in Mumbai, this bungalow incorporates all modern sensibilities with traditional patterns. It caters to the aesthetic demands of the client and also gratifies the climatic and environmental factors. This Bungalow is located at a fair distance from the road to give it a secluded and stand alone feel. Let’s start our tour of this masterpiece.
A thing of beauty is a joy forever. Yes, indeed. The living room of this house is designed on the same lines and looks absolutely picturesque at the first glance itself. The lavish display of light and bright sofa sets that are perfectly contrasted by the vivid cushions provide you a refreshing entrance inside the house. The huge glass windows welcome the goodness of natural light that fills the room with characteristic warmth. A lot of the area is left empty to promote smooth manoeuvrability.
Both interiors and exteriors define the complete house. The designers have paid full attention towards the design of exteriors that look absolutely beautiful against the natural backdrop. As you enter in the bungalow, you are greeted with lush green plants on all sides. The design is further accentuated with stone pedestals and stone plant pots along the complete length. The majestic sliding gate takes you inside this heavenly abode that has an entrance marked with horizontal pillars on top.
The dining room of the house is a classic interpretation of the eating habits of kings and royals. Accompanied by a sturdy dining table, this room exudes distinctive warmth and goodness. The chairs are upholstered with raw cane fabric that looks beautiful against the earthy brown platform. A bright red wall art adds a touch of colour and brightness in the room that is well illuminated with a sleek metallic chandelier and ceiling lamps.
As you step outside you will be actually stunned to view what looks like a painting but actually is a stylish seating place created in the green lawns. This place is framed inside an open wall that is lined with an array of planters on one side and supports a cane backdrop for another. The most striking feature is the canoe shaped seating that is artistically designed for the inmates to enjoy the beautiful weather outside. It is a beautiful sit out for the family who likes to spend some time in the verandah.
Here is a close picture of one of the many embellishments of the living room. This particular design makes use of a wooden platform that has been crafted and polished in the best possible way. With a brass artefact on one side and a sprawling artificial wired tree on the other, this makes an important decorative feature of the room. You might also notice the huge hallway that starts from the living room and spread inside the villa.
Are you looking for more Indianised ideas of home decor? Here's an ideabook that will help : A home with an Indian touch