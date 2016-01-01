​A splendid house with lavish displays

Here is a close picture of one of the many embellishments of the living room. This particular design makes use of a wooden platform that has been crafted and polished in the best possible way. With a brass artefact on one side and a sprawling artificial wired tree on the other, this makes an important decorative feature of the room. You might also notice the huge hallway that starts from the living room and spread inside the villa.

Are you looking for more Indianised ideas of home decor? Here's an ideabook that will help : A home with an Indian touch