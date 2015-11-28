How to create a relaxing area at home

Everyone needs a space to just chill, sit back, and relax every once in a while. Chilling is easy, but creating a place to chill may require some guidance, and that's what we're here for. Creating a chilling area is definitely not brain surgery, but it's easier done when you have expert advice.
Firstly decide what are your requirements for a chilling area? Does it include a flat screen TV or does it have a library of books? Whatever it is, a chilling area should first of all be comfortable, that's something we can all agree on. For more ideas, let's browse through these following pictures together. We hope you will be inspired to try some of these ideas at home.
The furniture in the chilling area other than the seats are perhaps a coffee table and some shelves. A chilling area should have some kind of table where you can place drinks and other things close to your reach or your seat. It should also have shelves to display some decorations or books.
Browse through side table and coffee table designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Let's start with the seats since being comfortable is our main priority for the chilling area. A chilling area should always have a super comfy single seater or a love seat if you prefer. You should be able to lean back and feel snug in your seat, and even better if you can find a lazy chair that reclines and you can fully stretch out on. The best is to have a few different kinds of seats for your different chilling moods.
The armchair pictured here is designed by ArikBenSimhon based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.
The lights can make a world of difference in making an area chilled out. Soft lights with a yellowish warm glow should do the trick for the chilling area. Choose lights with wooden or natural fixtures for a casual, laid-back feel. You may also fancy lamps which create interesting shadows on the wall, or colored lights to create more mood.
A long time ago, the fireplace used to be the center of attraction in the chilling area. Today, the television has taken over the place of the fireplace, but it's a great idea to relive our past through the wonders of flame and fire. The fireplace still very much belongs in the chilling area. It is calming to watch the flames waver and dance as we think of all the stories we have lived through.
Textiles add a soft touch to any place. A chilling area could definitely do with more soft textures. Textiles can also add color and pattern to a room. You can choose to add textiles in the form of curtains or perhaps upholstery to your chilling area to make it more cozy and beautiful. Choose ethnic textiles if you want to add an ethnic touch to your chilling area, or choose colorful floral prints if you want to add something feminine and cheery to your chilling area. Overall, textiles can change the feel and look of a room, so it's a worthy investment.
Last but not least, add your very own personal touch for keeping your space cozy. Make it unique, and make it you. This will make you feel like coming home to your special place when you chill there. The space should know you as much as you know the space. It should express your deepest desires and your passions.
Pictures here, we see a wall with framed pictures and sayings. You can frame up photographs of your loved ones or your favorite sayings and quotations—anything that makes you feel at home.
We hope you have found some good tips to create your chilling area. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at a house to chill-out.