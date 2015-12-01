​An earthy Indian farm residence

While most of the people have changed their mentalities with modern times, there are still a few who like to invest in old-school home décor. So here we bring you a design of an Indian home that makes use of old village style architecture and layout. It has possibly incorporated all traditional patterns that constantly remind the owner of the bygone eras. Designed beautifully by The Vrindavan Project, this farmhouse is based out of Gurgaon. Without any further delay, let's just start the tour of this stunning farm residence.
The typical Indian village will have traditional seating areas outside their houses. This place is utilised as a hang out joint in the afternoon and the evening when people get a little free time. On the similar lines, the designers have made beautiful seating outside this house that overlooks the green landscapes. This place has an Indian baithak designed beautifully along wooden pillars and wooden details on the ceiling. Along with this, additional cane chairs are provided to enhance the earthy effect.
As you enter inside, there is no lavish living room to welcome you. Instead, you are greeted with a small seating area in one corner that is embellished by contrasting cushions and a wooden coffee table. Adhering to the demands of the discerning client, the designers have not incorporated any luxurious feature even in the interiors of this house. This corner is well lit with the help of a single bright bulb.
Even the bathroom could not escape the rustic charm. It is well-designed using brick interiors and stone flooring that takes you back in those conventional Indian villages. Equipped with modern sanitary ware and glass demarcations, the bathroom tries to mingle past with the present. It has provisions for both eras and even has an additional bathing space just like the olden times.
This farmhouse comes equipped with a quaint study area that is majorly designed using a desk and a sleek bookshelf. Both these features are mounted on the wall and designed using black granite. A lone standing study lamp and a cane chair further complete this room. One may also notice the antique switchboards that are, seriously, nowhere to be found these days. We would really like to compliment the detailed research of the designers.
While most of the people in the villages prefer to eat on the floor, this kitchen has a modern twist to the old rustic space. The inclusion of coloured wall tiles brings agility and brightness in the area, which is further accentuated by the green cushioned cane bar stools that surround the breakfast counter. The kitchen has been designed with the same rustic theme, but includes all modern fittings, devices and appliances.
The exteriors of this farmhouse display an unconventional seating area that basically lends a futuristic appeal to the whole farmhouse. This zone has a star shaped roof designed out of cane for an organic and earthy feel. The inside is designed with Indian style baithaks on both sides. These are further embellished with soft, comfortable and bright cushions to enjoy a light chat with your friends and family.
