How to create upcycled furniture

Upcycling does not always require different tools to cut, scrape and dismantle. A new paint can already make a difference in the old furniture. Almost all of the old furniture can be revamped simply by using paint. The old wooden cabinet in the house may give a look of wear and tear, but a simple paint can give it a new breath of life. However, not all paints can be used for upcycling furniture. Different paints are suited for different surfaces. The acrylic eggshell paint can be used to give a soft sheen to the wooden furniture and to protect them from daily wear and tear. The trend nowadays is to use chalk paint for the furniture. The chalk paint also need less prep of the furniture. However, they are not as resistant to daily wear and tear and therefore need a wax coating to protect the surface.

It has become a trend to design upcycled furniture in the past few years. It has many environmental and social benefits. Apart from that, these handcrafted products have stunningly beautiful and unique design. This is the reason that many DIY enthusiasts are now taking up new environment friendly upcycling projects.