Simple ideas for a small bathroom

Bathroom is a place where people like to spend time to wash away daily stress. A lot of people think that only larger bathrooms can be designed and styled effectively. It may seem a bit challenging to design a small bathroom, due to the space shortage. However, just because the bathroom has limited space, it does not mean that it cannot be styled properly. Applying clever small bathroom design ideas need some thoughts to ensure that every bit of the limited space is utilized effectively. When it comes to designing a small bathroom, every element should serve key functional purposes for space optimization. Though the task is challenging, it is not impossible to transform the small bathroom space into a luxurious bathroom. With a little bit of creativity, every element of the bathroom can be arranged in order to create the additional physical and virtual space in a small bathroom.
One of the important small bathroom design ideas is, choosing the right colour scheme to give it a more spacious feel. The white colour gives the better illusion of larger space in a small bathroom. However, maintaining the white colour can be tiring. The neutral colours and pastel hues give the illusion of large space even in the smallest of the bathrooms. Furthermore, using monochromatic colour schemes in neutral shades will make the small bathroom appear even larger. For those who find the pastel shades a bit boring, towels and other accessories in bold and vivid colours can be added to enhance the appeal of the bathroom. Additionally, darker shades chosen in continuity with the adjoining bedroom can also give the illusion of larger space in a small bathroom.
There are a number of things that need to be stored in a bathroom. In cases where the space is limited, it becomes all the more important to have smart storage to prevent clutter in the bathroom. If the bathroom has built in storage space, the toiletries can be stored and accessed with ease. When the space is at premium, adding large cabinets in the small bathroom will make it look all crammed up. Instead, open shelving, hanging cabinet, floating shelves and ladder storage can be used for freeing the space on the floor, for a clean and clutter free look. Using the walls above the sink and WC for storing can also help in freeing a lot of floor space in a small bathroom. The vertical space in the bathroom can be used to add cabinetry for storing toiletries, cleaners and towels.
Having more reflecting surfaces in a small bathroom can greatly help in making it appear grander. Adding large mirrors to a small bathroom will give an illusion of more space. However, placement of the mirror is also equally important. A mirror facing the window will reflect more light and hence will create a feeling of bigger space. An expansive mirror reaching the ceiling of the bathroom coupled with rightly placed lighting, will make even the smallest of bathrooms appear larger. On the other hand, a mirror facing the linen cabinet of the bathroom may not have the desired impact. The idea here is to ensure that more reflection of light for an optical illusion of grander space.
When it comes to optimizing the limited space of a small bathroom, being functional is one of the most important small bathroom design ideas. Instead of stuffing useless items in the bathroom, it is important that only those elements are added, which serve a definite objective. Using every inch of available space effectively is essential in a small bathroom. Having towel bars behind the door of the bathroom will help in using the bathroom space efficiently. Small racks can be installed in the walls near the vanity or the sink for keeping the cosmetics. This will ensure that the little available wall space is used efficiently and the products are within comfortable reach whenever needed.
A bathtub takes a lot of space in a bathroom. Though there are many compact bathtubs available in the market specifically designed for smaller bathrooms, they still use a lot of floor space in bathroom, giving a more crowded look. A shower enclosure installed in a corner of a small bathroom serves more than one practical purpose. First of all, the glass shower doors can add more reflective surface in a small bathroom, giving it a spacious look. Secondly, the shower enclosure is more likely to keep the bathroom floor dry than a bathtub. In today’s fast paced world, having a luxurious shower instead of a bathtub is more apt for overscheduled people. Quadrant and corner shower enclosures are best suited for a small bathroom. For those who think it is essential to have a bathtub, there is an option to buy compact tub-shower combination.
For a smaller bathroom, it is important to make sure that it looks uncluttered. Installing the floor level showers is a recent trend for small bathrooms. There are many benefits of floor level showers. The continuous floor tiles not only make the bathroom look neat, it also adds to the overall convenience. These showers join together flawlessly with the floor of the bathroom, giving it a much more spacious look. These showers without steps also ensure that there is enough space to move around in a smaller bathroom. When there are no edges, there are no chances of accidentally tripping while moving around. These showers are also easy to maintain and can greatly enhance the look of a small bathroom.
Designing small bathrooms can feel like a challenging task because of the shortage of available space. However, by implementing some smart small bathroom design ideas, it becomes easier to add more floor space, storage solutions and charm even to a smaller bathroom, without compromising on the style, comfort and coziness.