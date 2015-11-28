Simple ideas for a small bathroom

For a smaller bathroom, it is important to make sure that it looks uncluttered. Installing the floor level showers is a recent trend for small bathrooms. There are many benefits of floor level showers. The continuous floor tiles not only make the bathroom look neat, it also adds to the overall convenience. These showers join together flawlessly with the floor of the bathroom, giving it a much more spacious look. These showers without steps also ensure that there is enough space to move around in a smaller bathroom. When there are no edges, there are no chances of accidentally tripping while moving around. These showers are also easy to maintain and can greatly enhance the look of a small bathroom.

Designing small bathrooms can feel like a challenging task because of the shortage of available space. However, by implementing some smart small bathroom design ideas, it becomes easier to add more floor space, storage solutions and charm even to a smaller bathroom, without compromising on the style, comfort and coziness.