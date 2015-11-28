Having a garden, no matter how small it is, is one of the simple luxuries of life these days. There's nothing that can quite take the place of a garden, with its calm and tranquility provided by the greenery and flowers. In this idea guide, we would like to discuss some tips on how to make the most out of your small garden.
Let's browse through some of these ideas and be inspired. We hope you will find some useful information here.
Having variations in height when it comes to the garden beds and garden platforms can make the garden look bigger and optimize on space as well. Utilizing height difference to make space is an old trick that can be used anywhere in the home. Pictured here, we see garden beds with differing heights.
This beautiful garden is designed by EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano, landscape architects in Mexico.
The right fence for a small garden is one that has wide gaps in between allowing you to see through it, thus creating the illusion of a bigger space. Whether it's wooden or plastic, it doesn't really matter, that depends on the style you're looking for.
Browse through fencing designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The first thing you need to do in order to make the most out of your small garden is to make storage options available. Storing things away neatly can save a lot of space in the garden. Gardening tools and other things which belong in the garden should be stored away so that the garden is not cluttered with stuff.
Pictured here, we see an old barrel which looks really good in the garden as a decor piece, but could also be used to store stuff out of sight.
Vertical gardening is a great way of making space in the garden for more plants. Basically, the idea is to plant vertically rather than horizontally, thus taking up less space in the garden.
As you can see in this picture, a wooden pallet has been used as a structure to support small potted plants. You can either hang this structure up on the wall or lean it against the wall.
Small stones can be used to fill up gaps on the garden pathway. This technique creates the illusion of more space and also prevents grass from growing, saving you time and effort when it comes to gardening.You can also use small stones to create patterns and stop weeds from growing in garden beds.
Create depth in your garden with colors. This can be done by painting the walls in various colors, or using colorful tiles for the flooring. Use bright colors with dark colors to create depth in order to make your garden space appear larger. You can also use different textures and patterns to create depth.
Even with a small garden, you can find space for a small water feature. A little water to reflect on will make a really big difference in your garden. It feels like water adds space by adding calm to the environment. Pictured here, we see a small water feature suitable for a small garden space. All you need is some flowing water and a shallow pool to create your own little blissful island in your garden.
We hope you have found some useful tips for your garden through this idea guide. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 6 colorful accents for a garden.