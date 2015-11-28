Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to make the most out of your small garden?

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Knightsbridge Roof Terrace, Aralia Aralia Commercial spaces Stone Black
Loading admin actions …

Having a garden, no matter how small it is, is one of the simple luxuries of life these days. There's nothing that can quite take the place of a garden, with its calm and tranquility provided by the greenery and flowers. In this idea guide, we would like to discuss some tips on how to make the most out of your small garden. 

Let's browse through some of these ideas and be inspired. We hope you will find some useful information here. 

Height difference

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Having variations in height when it comes to the garden beds and garden platforms can make the garden look bigger and optimize on space as well. Utilizing height difference to make space is an old trick that can be used anywhere in the home. Pictured here, we see garden beds with differing heights. 

This beautiful garden is designed by EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano, landscape architects in Mexico. 

The right fence

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de
meingartenversand.de

The right fence for a small garden is one that has wide gaps in between allowing you to see through it, thus creating the illusion of a bigger space. Whether it's wooden or plastic, it doesn't really matter, that depends on the style you're looking for. 

Browse through fencing designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration. 

Storage options

Courtyard Garden, Dawn Isaac Garden Design Dawn Isaac Garden Design Country style garden
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

Courtyard Garden

Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

The first thing you need to do in order to make the most out of your small garden is to make storage options available. Storing things away neatly can save a lot of space in the garden. Gardening tools and other things which belong in the garden should be stored away so that the garden is not cluttered with stuff. 

Pictured here, we see an old barrel which looks really good in the garden as a decor piece, but could also be used to store stuff out of sight. 

Vertical gardening

palletmeubels, MR Pallets en Kisten MR Pallets en Kisten Garden Plants & flowers
MR Pallets en Kisten

MR Pallets en Kisten
MR Pallets en Kisten
MR Pallets en Kisten

Vertical gardening is a great way of making space in the garden for more plants. Basically, the idea is to plant vertically rather than horizontally, thus taking up less space in the garden. 

As you can see in this picture, a wooden pallet has been used as a structure to support small potted plants. You can either hang this structure up on the wall or lean it against the wall. 

Small stones

Communal Gardens, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Bowles &amp; Wyer

Communal Gardens, London

Bowles & Wyer
Bowles &amp; Wyer
Bowles & Wyer

Small stones can be used to fill up gaps on the garden pathway. This technique creates the illusion of more space and also prevents grass from growing, saving you time and effort when it comes to gardening.You can also use small stones to create patterns and stop weeds from growing in garden beds. 

Create depth with colors

CASA LS, daniel rojas berzosa. arquitecto daniel rojas berzosa. arquitecto Minimalist style garden
daniel rojas berzosa. arquitecto

daniel rojas berzosa. arquitecto
daniel rojas berzosa. arquitecto
daniel rojas berzosa. arquitecto

Create depth in your garden with colors. This can be done by painting the walls in various colors, or using colorful tiles for the flooring. Use bright colors with dark colors to create depth in order to make your garden space appear larger. You can also use different textures and patterns to create depth. 

Water to reflect

Knightsbridge Roof Terrace - Aralia Garden Design Aralia Commercial spaces Stone Black Commercial Spaces
Aralia

Knightsbridge Roof Terrace—Aralia Garden Design

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Even with a small garden, you can find space for a small water feature. A little water to reflect on will make a really big difference in your garden. It feels like water adds space by adding calm to the environment. Pictured here, we see a small water feature suitable for a small garden space. All you need is some flowing water and a shallow pool to create your own little blissful island in your garden. 

We hope you have found some useful tips for your garden through this idea guide. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 6 colorful accents for a garden

A home to cherish
Which tip did you find most useful for your small garden? Let us know in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks