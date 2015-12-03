Expert tips to turn your attic or loft into a reading room

Complete the look and feel of the attic library by introducing mood lighting. The mood lighting will subtly enhance the overall ambience of the attic library. There are many options available for lighting the attic library. Floor lamps, table lamps, overhead lighting and chandeliers can immediately change the feel of the space. Since library is a place to relax and read, glittering and blinking lights can cause distraction. The light should enhance the restful environment of the library, while making the text readable. A bright and intense light may also cause distraction in the tight attic space. Using chandelier and lamps will not only greatly enhance the look of the room; it will also make it easier to read the book.

The attic is a functional space for implementing many attic conversion ideas effectively. It can be changed into a reading room by introducing comfortable and restful ambience through colour, furnishing and lighting. Combining the cosy environment with enough seating and storage space will give a library feel to the attic.