Expert tips to turn your attic or loft into a reading room

The attic or loft is often used as a space to hide all the clutter of the house because it is a space which is hidden away. Most of the times it becomes very difficult to use the attic space effectively, apart from using it as storage space to dump old and useless articles. However, the attic or loft of the house is a cozy and functional space, which can be remodeled into a comfortable living space. There are many attic conversion ideas, which can change the much ignored attic space in to pleasant and homely space for reading. Turning the attic into a cozy little reading room requires some effort, by changing the colours, lighting, furnishing and ventilation to create a tranquil environment. Here are some important tips to convert the attic into a reading space.
The attic is a place in any home that is more likely to suffer from moisture infiltration. It can cause a considerable damage to the furniture and books. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that the roof is completely water proof before creating a reading room in the attic. Identifying the leaks and repairing them can prevent the moisture from seeping in. Applying a waterproofing compound prevents the penetration of moisture in the roofing material. Any leakage in the plumbing pipes should also be repaired immediately. Mould and mildew which grows and thrive in moisture laden walls should also be taken care of right away.
Attic conversion to a reading room can give all book lovers a dedicated space to unwind. A reading room should be painted in serene colours to encourage calmness. To create a relaxing and calm vibe in the attic for reading, neutral colours or cool shades can work wonder. Since attic is a fairly closed space, deeper colours should be avoided. Neutral colours like ivory, lighter shades of blue and purple and muted colours of green also create a soothing ambience. The purpose here is to get the most from the attic conversion to reading room, by providing it a soft, restful and tranquil environment, to spend a quality time with books.
Choosing the right furnishing is also required to ensure successful attic conversion to reading room. This includes the seating space as well as the storage space. The attics usually do not have much space to add heavy bookshelves. Sleek and modern bookshelves take less space yet store all the books and magazines. If there is enough space, a daybed can be added. For tighter space, a thick and cozy mattress with lots of cushions will create the same relaxing space for reading. If the space allows, a comfortable and relaxing chair can also be added for extra seating.
The sloping walls are appealing yet tricky architectural feature of an attic. There can be ways in which this space beneath the sloping walls can be used effectively. They can be converted into the storage space with a low bookshelf. A daybed overlooking the window can be added to the space for creating a restful sitting space. Complete the look with a small table for reading lamp and coffee cup. However, if the space is too small for seating or storage, it can still be used for decorative purpose. Artworks and in house plants can also be added for the aesthetic appeal.
A library gets it feel from the books—a number of books sitting on the shelves, waiting to be read. Storing the books and having the best seating arrangement is not enough. One of the most important parts of creating an attic library is to give it a feel of the library. Choosing the open book shelves to showcase the collection of the books will give an instant feel to the attic library. It will not only ensure that the books are handy, the sight of a large collection of books will also give the space a library feel. Comfortable chairs and rugs can also help in creating the feel of the library.
The attic of the house is a closed area with tight space. As such, before working on any attic conversion ideas for turning it into a library, it is important to ensure that the attic is ventilated properly for comfort. In winters, good attic ventilation will allow the warm and moist air of the living space to escape, and prevent the condensation which can damage the roof. In summers, it will help in reducing the buildup of heat. For a calm and restful environment in the attic it is important to ensure that the proper ventilation system is in place for preventing heat and moisture build up. A ceiling fan can be installed to improve the air circulation in the attic.
Complete the look and feel of the attic library by introducing mood lighting. The mood lighting will subtly enhance the overall ambience of the attic library. There are many options available for lighting the attic library. Floor lamps, table lamps, overhead lighting and chandeliers can immediately change the feel of the space. Since library is a place to relax and read, glittering and blinking lights can cause distraction. The light should enhance the restful environment of the library, while making the text readable. A bright and intense light may also cause distraction in the tight attic space. Using chandelier and lamps will not only greatly enhance the look of the room; it will also make it easier to read the book.
The attic is a functional space for implementing many attic conversion ideas effectively. It can be changed into a reading room by introducing comfortable and restful ambience through colour, furnishing and lighting. Combining the cosy environment with enough seating and storage space will give a library feel to the attic.