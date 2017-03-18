A luxurious and lovely family home in Bangalore

Innovative ideas, stylish designs and beautiful materials can make any house aesthetic and comfortable, whether big or small. And today, we will take you through a fashionable double-storied house in Bangalore where wood, glass and beautiful colours impress effortlessly. Creative partitions, a stunning interior garden, soothing lighting, and unique false ceilings are the highlights of this residence’s interiors. The exterior is also very modern and eye-catching, and the credit for all this goes to the architects at Montimers.
Wood and white combine tastefully to make the facade of the house welcoming yet sophisticated. Elegant gates, neat windows, glass balustrades for the balconies and a sharply sloping roof lend lots of style to the structure.
Done up in wood and glass, the stylish partition between the foyer and living area creates a very charming peek-a-boo effect. From here, you can catch a glimpse of the expansive living and its creamy and wooden tones.
This wood and glass staircase makes a striking statement against the cream-hued wall with its decorative niches. But what we love is how the space under it has been utilised to accommodate a charming interior garden. Aesthetic and partial wall cladding made up of grey and white stone tiles contrasts the green grass beautifully.
From this vantage point, you can easily see that the wood and glass structure which holds the living room TV also acts as the separator between the living and kitchen. The unusual oval false ceiling with slim wooden bars running parallel to each other is also eye-catching.
Creamy white and olive green tones pair with warm wooden elements to make this kitchen inviting and interesting. Neat modern cabinets promise tons of storage space, while the layout is perfect for more than one person to work here. The counter in front is a designer affair and lit from within, while niches on its left display decorative pieces.
Wood, creamy white and beige combine to make this spacious media room warm and relaxing. Beautiful curtains, an elegant L-shaped sofa and a stylish false ceiling contribute to the aesthetic appeal.
Though mostly dominated by soothing white hues and dark wooden elements, this bedroom attracts with its patterned bedspread and violet cushions. The mirror panelling behind the bed is creatively etched and lends a hint of glamour here.
Here’s another bedroom where dashes of red and pink cheer up the creamy white environment. Beautifully printed sliding doors lead you to the bathroom, while a neat study station helps in getting work done. We especially love the stylish red staircase leading to a loft-like space equipped with trendy shelves for extra storage.
For more ideas, take another tour - Wooden warmth and modern elegance in an apartment in Mangalore