An elegant 3bhk flat worth 1 crore in Navi Mumbai

Flat Interior in Kharghar Navi Mumbai
Creativity and tasteful use of wood sets this 3bhk apartment in Navi Mumbai apart from its peers. With an area of 1300sqft at their disposal, the interior architects at Alaya D’Decor put the budget of Rs. 1 crore to good use by introducing decorative wall panels, unique false ceilings and other gorgeous wooden elements.  Stylish lighting, beautiful murals and modern designs help in ensuring a comfortable and aesthetic ambiance as well.

Gorgeous entrance

Main Door Design
Main Door Design

Richly carved wooden doors and stone-clad walls make the entrance traditional and rustic yet sophisticated. The polish on the doors and the artistic patterns make for a luxurious statement too.

Beautiful temple

Mandir or Pooja Room
Mandir or Pooja Room

The temple or mandir wows with rich wooden carvings and a smooth ceiling. Naturally, you feel warm, cosy, and relaxed here.

Stunning dining

Design for Dinning area
Design for Dinning area

Rendered in wood, the wall unit in the dining space is a combination of smooth cabinets and a stunning filigreed panel with golden lighting in its background.

Charming panelling

Wall Panelling with light
Wall Panelling with light

The sleek TV unit in this room is mounted against a beautifully filigreed white panel, which fills the ambiance with lavishness and visual appeal. Golden cove lighting escapes through the cut-outs, making for a magical look.

Dash of Bollywood!

Wall Panelling
Wall Panelling

Posters from classic and timeless movies like Mother India and Shree 420 deck the wall here, and have been accommodated in between smooth dark wooden panels. A very innovative idea!

Breathtaking partition

Jali Design in wood
Jali Design in wood

Intricately carved in dark natural wood, this sleek partition is a very traditional touch in this apartment. It not only creates subtle demarcation between spaces, but also lends elegance.


Magic in black and white

Wall Art
Wall Art

This black and historically-inspired mural makes a bold and contrasting statement against the smooth white wall. It fills the room with lots of personality and originality too.

Lovely ceiling

Celing Design
Celing Design

Sleek and backlit dark wooden panels lend tons of charm and warmth to this false ceiling. Observe how the one in the middle is beautifully carved and traditional in its appeal.

Stylish bedroom

Bedhead Rester Design with MOP
Bedhead Rester Design with MOP

The gleaming white and grey panelling behind the bed is subtly patterned and framed in smooth dark wood for an elegant appearance in this bedroom.

Modern wardrobe

Wodrobe Design
Wodrobe Design

Smooth and dark wooden doors with wide and unique white handles make this wall-to-wall wardrobe attractive and convenient. You can also figure out that it comes with loads of storage space.

Luxurious bathroom

Beautifull Bathroom
Beautifull Bathroom

Elegant shades of grey, white and black make this spacious bathroom bold and luxurious. Marble and trendy glass guarantees sophistication, while fashionable fixtures make daily routine easy. The curvy shape of the sink and ambient lighting contribute to the cosy feel here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


