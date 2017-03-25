An elegant 3bhk flat worth 1 crore in Navi Mumbai

Creativity and tasteful use of wood sets this 3bhk apartment in Navi Mumbai apart from its peers. With an area of 1300sqft at their disposal, the interior architects at Alaya D’Decor put the budget of Rs. 1 crore to good use by introducing decorative wall panels, unique false ceilings and other gorgeous wooden elements. Stylish lighting, beautiful murals and modern designs help in ensuring a comfortable and aesthetic ambiance as well.
Richly carved wooden doors and stone-clad walls make the entrance traditional and rustic yet sophisticated. The polish on the doors and the artistic patterns make for a luxurious statement too.
The temple or mandir wows with rich wooden carvings and a smooth ceiling. Naturally, you feel warm, cosy, and relaxed here.
Rendered in wood, the wall unit in the dining space is a combination of smooth cabinets and a stunning filigreed panel with golden lighting in its background.
The sleek TV unit in this room is mounted against a beautifully filigreed white panel, which fills the ambiance with lavishness and visual appeal. Golden cove lighting escapes through the cut-outs, making for a magical look.
Posters from classic and timeless movies like Mother India and Shree 420 deck the wall here, and have been accommodated in between smooth dark wooden panels. A very innovative idea!
Intricately carved in dark natural wood, this sleek partition is a very traditional touch in this apartment. It not only creates subtle demarcation between spaces, but also lends elegance.
This black and historically-inspired mural makes a bold and contrasting statement against the smooth white wall. It fills the room with lots of personality and originality too.
Sleek and backlit dark wooden panels lend tons of charm and warmth to this false ceiling. Observe how the one in the middle is beautifully carved and traditional in its appeal.
The gleaming white and grey panelling behind the bed is subtly patterned and framed in smooth dark wood for an elegant appearance in this bedroom.
Smooth and dark wooden doors with wide and unique white handles make this wall-to-wall wardrobe attractive and convenient. You can also figure out that it comes with loads of storage space.
Elegant shades of grey, white and black make this spacious bathroom bold and luxurious. Marble and trendy glass guarantees sophistication, while fashionable fixtures make daily routine easy. The curvy shape of the sink and ambient lighting contribute to the cosy feel here.
