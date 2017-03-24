Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish 1bhk flat of 543sqft in Navi Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
One BHK at karanjade Navi Mumbai , Alaya D'decor Alaya D'decor ArtworkOther artistic objects Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Today’s tour will show you how a modest area of 543sqft can be smartly utilised to combine practicality with aesthetic appeal. This 1bhk flat in Navi Mumbai was beautifully designed and decorated in only a little more than a lakh by the interior architects at Alaya D’Decor to meet the needs and tastes of young couples who are just starting out. Lavish and artistic use of mirrors, trendy furnishing, creative wall cladding and gorgeous colours make this residence bright, welcoming and comfortable. Lighting styles are fashionable and range from profile lighting to cove lighting, LED strips and accent lighting. Most furniture pieces and even windows come with rounded or curved edges, which lend a unique look to the interiors and make a stylish statement.

Beautiful open plan living

Living cum Kitchen Area Alaya D'decor ArtworkOther artistic objects Multicolored DIY wall art,diy wall design,diy mirror art,diy colofull design,modern living space,contemporary design
Alaya D&#39;decor

Living cum Kitchen Area

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

An open plan layout accompanied by vibrant DIY creative wall decor and mirrors make this apartment a stunner. The living space is compact yet comfortably furnished with a Chesterfield sofa in velvety upholstery, and once you move towards the kitchen, you will be able to admire the unusual mirror art against the grey wall. Note how the shape of the window in the living area is curvy, unlike traditional square or rectangular ones.

Bold and jazzy

Living Room With DIY Abstract Art Alaya D'decor ArtworkOther artistic objects Glass Multicolored living room,designer living area,contemporary living,diy abstract design,living room design,living room mirror,modern living room,diy wall highlighter,wall panel design,abstract wall design,colorfull wall art
Alaya D&#39;decor

Living Room With DIY Abstract Art

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Wall panelling composed of mirrors in random shapes makes the living area look spacious and bright. Sharp recessed lighting on the false ceiling shines down upon the elegant sofa and the colourful wall art made up of triangles.

Magic with mirrors

DIY Mirror Art In Living Room cum Kitchen Alaya D'decor Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Multicolored DIY wall highlighter,diy wall panel,wall panel design,mirror art,mirror wall design,unique wall design,moder mirror design
Alaya D&#39;decor

DIY Mirror Art In Living Room cum Kitchen

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

312 pieces of 2” circular mirrors were arranged artfully to create this striking wall decor in the kitchen. The curves of this art installation are mimicked by the contour of the window too.

Majestic chandelier

Glass Mosaic Dome Alaya D'decor ArtworkOther artistic objects Glass Metallic/Silver glass mosiac,glass dome,lighting in dome,artwork in ceiling,mirror on ceiling,ceiling highliter,mirror work
Alaya D&#39;decor

Glass Mosaic Dome

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Made up of 3246 glass pieces, each 3/4 x 3/4 in size and with silver coating on the back, this dome-like chandelier jazzes up the small corridor connecting the bathroom, bedroom and toilet.

Contemporary kitchen

Kitchen Area Alaya D'decor KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood Multicolored modern kitchen,glass door kitchen,contemporary kitchen,white platform,kitchen shutter,round hob,designer kitchen,unique kitchen
Alaya D&#39;decor

Kitchen Area

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Soothing white and grey hues, glossy surfaces and sufficient lighting are the notable aspects of this modern and cosy kitchen. The unit above the counter has rounded corners and looks chic, besides accommodating the chimney beautifully.

Luxurious bedroom

Bedroom Alaya D'decor BathroomDecoration Engineered Wood Multicolored round bed,circular bed,modern bed,designer bed,bed head rester
Alaya D&#39;decor

Bedroom

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Despite its small dimensions, the bedroom is luxurious and very relaxing. The headboard is regal a combination of silk Chesterfield panels and bevelled mirrors, while the circular bed makes a unique style statement and saves floor area. Richly patterned cushions and a dark blue duvet add to the lavish ambiance.


Trendy ceiling

False Ceiling In Bedroom Alaya D'decor BedroomLighting Chipboard Multicolored round ceiling,circular ceiling,modern ceiling,reverse lighting
Alaya D&#39;decor

False Ceiling In Bedroom

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

The circular shape of the backlit false ceiling mimics the shape of the bed nicely. AEP lighting strips lend a trendy edge too.

More curve!

Unique Window Pattern Alaya D'decor Windows & doors Window decoration Wood White curve window,window panel design,modern window theme,window panelling,modern bedroom
Alaya D&#39;decor

Unique Window Pattern

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

The curved contour of the bedroom window is very much in sync with the shape of the bed and false ceiling. It looks very stylish and is a little spaced away from the glass, so that the curtain can be completely concealed when needed.

Fashionable storage

Wardrobe With a Curve Alaya D'decor BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Multicolored curve wardrobe,wardrobe,wardrobe with mirror,mirror door closet,mirror door wadrobe,designer wardrobe,modern wardrobe,unique wardrobe
Alaya D&#39;decor

Wardrobe With a Curve

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Rounded corners and tall glass doors make the bedroom wardrobe fashionable and exclusive. It also helps the room to look more spacious than it is. The closet also reflects the charming and beautifully carved dressing unit, which can serve as a study desk as well.

Striking bathroom

Bathroom Lighting Alaya D'decor BathroomLighting Tiles Multicolored bathroom lighting,designer light,modern bathroom,rustic bathroom tile,epoxy in tiles,epoxy grouting,epoxy grout,rustic tiling,rustic bathroom,rustic wall tiles
Alaya D&#39;decor

Bathroom Lighting

Alaya D'decor
Alaya D&#39;decor
Alaya D'decor

Trendy minimalist fixtures and large grey tiles make this small bathroom seem bigger than it is. But what steals the show is the blue accent lighting. It recreates the ambiance of a modern nightclub here!

Take another tour - A beautiful family home in Nashik, Maharashtra

A 3700sqft stylish and cosy house for big Indian families
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks