A stylish 1bhk flat of 543sqft in Navi Mumbai

Today’s tour will show you how a modest area of 543sqft can be smartly utilised to combine practicality with aesthetic appeal. This 1bhk flat in Navi Mumbai was beautifully designed and decorated in only a little more than a lakh by the interior architects at Alaya D’Decor to meet the needs and tastes of young couples who are just starting out. Lavish and artistic use of mirrors, trendy furnishing, creative wall cladding and gorgeous colours make this residence bright, welcoming and comfortable. Lighting styles are fashionable and range from profile lighting to cove lighting, LED strips and accent lighting. Most furniture pieces and even windows come with rounded or curved edges, which lend a unique look to the interiors and make a stylish statement.
An open plan layout accompanied by vibrant DIY creative wall decor and mirrors make this apartment a stunner. The living space is compact yet comfortably furnished with a Chesterfield sofa in velvety upholstery, and once you move towards the kitchen, you will be able to admire the unusual mirror art against the grey wall. Note how the shape of the window in the living area is curvy, unlike traditional square or rectangular ones.
Wall panelling composed of mirrors in random shapes makes the living area look spacious and bright. Sharp recessed lighting on the false ceiling shines down upon the elegant sofa and the colourful wall art made up of triangles.
312 pieces of 2” circular mirrors were arranged artfully to create this striking wall decor in the kitchen. The curves of this art installation are mimicked by the contour of the window too.
Made up of 3246 glass pieces, each 3/4
x 3/4 in size and with silver coating on the back, this dome-like
chandelier jazzes up the small corridor connecting the bathroom, bedroom and toilet.
Soothing white and grey hues, glossy surfaces and sufficient lighting are the notable aspects of this modern and cosy kitchen. The unit above the counter has rounded corners and looks chic, besides accommodating the chimney beautifully.
Despite its small dimensions, the bedroom is luxurious and very relaxing. The headboard is regal a combination of silk Chesterfield panels and bevelled mirrors, while the circular bed makes a unique style statement and saves floor area. Richly patterned cushions and a dark blue duvet add to the lavish ambiance.
The circular shape of the backlit false ceiling mimics the shape of the bed nicely. AEP lighting strips lend a trendy edge too.
The curved contour of the bedroom window is very much in sync with the shape of the bed and false ceiling. It looks very stylish and is a little spaced away from the glass, so that the curtain can be completely concealed when needed.
Rounded corners and tall glass doors make the bedroom wardrobe fashionable and exclusive. It also helps the room to look more spacious than it is. The closet also reflects the charming and beautifully carved dressing unit, which can serve as a study desk as well.
Trendy minimalist fixtures and large grey tiles make this small bathroom seem bigger than it is. But what steals the show is the blue accent lighting. It recreates the ambiance of a modern nightclub here!
