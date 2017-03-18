Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of bathroom tiles for Indian homes

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Residencia El Coto, Excelencia en Diseño
The design of the contemporary bathroom requires proper planning and effort to make it a comfortable zone. The tiles play a very important role to make the bathroom a harmonious and comfortable zone. 

Check out our designer picked photo gallery and get inspired by the ideas we have selected for you and your bathroom.

A little nostalgic but elegant and singular, stone style print bathroom tiles.

To give the bathroom brilliant look, go for the mosaic. This trick will completely transform the atmosphere by giving it a luxurious appearance.

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Bungalow

Checkered designs for walls in association with white tiles look excellent.

To make the atmosphere in your spring bathroom, opt for floral pattern tiles. The light printed tile is a good idea that will make the room even more elegant.

Bungalow , ZEAL Arch Designs
Bungalow

Opt for 3D effect tiles that will give the bathroom a unique and timeless style.

Residential Projects, Abahir Interiors
Residential Projects

Animal print tiles- they look magnanimous in the small area of house like bathroom or gallery. Set the ambiance as per the decor.

High-quality bathroom tiles can be combined with natural materials such as stone, for example. Such a combination will give a dramatic and very elegant look to the bathroom.

BATHROOM DESIGNS, KARU AN ARTIST
BATHROOM DESIGNS

Shimmery tiles with matching mirror, lighting and serene white sanitary- a heaven for bathing.

Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai, Offcentered Architects
Residential interiors for Mr.Siraj at Chennai

Another example of golden shining tiles but this time, minimalism is the main focus.

White and gray shades of tiles go well with black stone and a cool choice for bathroom of all sizes.

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects
RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in)

Again a brilliant example of 3D tiles for a modern bathroom.

Apartment at Tirupur, Cubism
Apartment at Tirupur

The retro-style bathroom tile can be seen more and more frequently in the contemporary bathroom.

Agarwal Residence, Spaces and Design
Agarwal Residence

Typical ornaments and geometric patterns, black and white tiles, for example, make the bathroom very elegant.

For more ideas, have a look at this ideabook- Bathroom ideas to inspire you!

We think bathrooms are incomplete without tiles. What about you?


