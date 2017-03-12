Top 5- kitchen ideas, small balcony ideas and others

Hello and welcome back to the official blog section from homify. Every weekend, we are proud to present you with the trending house decoration ideabooks and styles. As seasons and months pass, the mood and preferences of our readers keep changing. This week's list of ideas includes apartment from different Indian cities, kitchen and balcony ideas, bedroom designs and other topics. So, let us have a detailed look at each of the ideabook separately and know about the top 5 guide books off the week.
Small or large, wide or narrow, kitchens come in various sizes and you just cannot stick to one principal of decoration, styling or arrangement anyhow. It gets really difficult to get a kitchen of our dreams when we have limited space or budget.
To shower you with plenty of ideas, here is an ideabook with a long list of images of different types of kitchens. Have a look at them from here.
Whenever we look at any designer house, the very first thought that comes to our mind is that it must be very expensive, out of our budget, unaffordable and definitely not worthy of considerations. Right? But what if we say that you can get a super stylish designer house designed for yourself at a meager budget of Rs. 10 lakhs only? Yes, this ideabook will present you a house that is designed for a small amount.
Click on this link to get the insight and get ready to plan one for yourself.
Apartments, flats or houses these days do not provide us the opportunity to see the sun and sky! Lack of terrace or multibuilding apartments leave no scope for such luxuries. However, a good alternative to it is to have a balcony area. A small, open space where you can spend your time, inhaling fresh air and soothing your mind. Your balcony must be something extraordinary (we all imagine this!) and to help you with this, here are some good tips and ideas to follow.
Bedrooms are incomplete without good furniture.Your bed, bedside table, sofa, chairs or doors, everything comes together to create the sleeping den for you. Why have an ordinary bed and simple decor for your bedroom when you know that you are going to spend half of your day there?
Get some fresh furniture idea for your bedroom from this ideabook and thank us later!
Small bathrooms- If they sound like a headache to you then this one ideabook is right for you. Small bathrooms can be everything of your choice. You just need smart placement of sanitary and plan every inch of the space, starting with including the basic fixtures such as the toilet, sink and shower.
Organize it well and create your own sauna cum bathroom. Have a look at this guide book for your help.