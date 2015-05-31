Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

homify 360°: Luxurious apartment in the heart of London

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Knightsbridge Apartment, TLA Studio TLA Studio Modern
Loading admin actions …

Is this the most impressive home we've had the privileged to take a tour of at homify? We believe so. The Knightsbridge apartment sits in London's heart, and is right across the street of the cherished landmark—the Royal Albert Hall. Though it's not just about the location. The apartment has undergone extensive interior renovations overseen by design experts at TLA Studio. Their vision was to create an apartment that feels modern but still retained the buildings invaluable heritage charms.  

Continue reading to see how the architects were able to give one of London's most exclusive and luxurious apartments a modern makeover. 

Living history

Knightsbridge Apartment TLA Studio Modern
TLA Studio

Knightsbridge Apartment

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

Take a look at the amazing exterior of the apartment building. Despite being across the street from the unique Italianate architecture of the Royal Albert Hall, the Knightsbridge building does not take a back seat. It is an architectural relic, and is simply stunning. 

A fresh update

Knightsbridge Apartment TLA Studio Modern
TLA Studio

Knightsbridge Apartment

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

Inside, the apartment has generous open-plan living areas. TLA Studio sensitively oversaw the makeover of the living areas which included; a fresh lick of paint, hardwood timber flooring, restoration of the fireplace, as well as new lighting fixtures. The highlight of the room is the hanging chandelier which brings a sense of beauty and elegance. 

Modern touch

Knightsbridge Apartment TLA Studio Modern
TLA Studio

Knightsbridge Apartment

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

White kitchens are a trending interior design style at present. They're a logical choice considering that whatever the style of interior; traditional, modern, minimalist, or even a vintage style—a white colour scheme always seems to work. In this instance, the newly introduced modern features such as the cabinetry and the working top blend seamlessly with the traditional style of the room. 

Muted look

Knightsbridge Apartment TLA Studio Modern
TLA Studio

Knightsbridge Apartment

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

bathroom can provide a certain freedom to make a statement, and this exactly what has happened inside the Knightsbridge apartment. A distinct palette of white is immediately apparent as well as the sense of space thanks to the long and interrupted look of the room. From this angle we can see an interesting illusion at play thanks to the mirror doors. 

Brick tiles

Knightsbridge Apartment TLA Studio Modern
TLA Studio

Knightsbridge Apartment

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

Tile choice in the bathroom is especially interesting. Giving the impression of a brick wall, the tiles gives the room a certain depth, whilst the grey tone has a distinct warm underglow. Despite being a smaller room, the room doesn't feel cramped thanks to the light colour palette, as well as the smart choice of transparent glass for the shower barrier. 

Fresh and bright

Knightsbridge Apartment TLA Studio Modern
TLA Studio

Knightsbridge Apartment

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

Our final glimpse of the Knightsbridge apartment is from the hallway. Archways provide interesting period accents through the long passages. Likewise, the main living room is divide by lovely decorative joinery of the entrance and skirting. We love the visual impact of the soft appearance of the floorboards which create a sense of natural flow between the rooms. 

Owning a fancy luxury home and car is what most people would consider as their number one fantasy. Better yet, owning a Ferrari. See how the owners of a brand new ultra modern home managed to showcase their Ferrari in the most spectacular way possible by clicking the link below.

Modern Pad with Ferrari in the Garage

homify 360°: A Japanese Shell House
Could you imagine living in the heart of London right next to the Royal Albert Hall? Make sure to have your say in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks