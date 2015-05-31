homify 360°: Luxurious apartment in the heart of London

Is this the most impressive home we've had the privileged to take a tour of at homify? We believe so. The Knightsbridge apartment sits in London's heart, and is right across the street of the cherished landmark—the Royal Albert Hall. Though it's not just about the location. The apartment has undergone extensive interior renovations overseen by design experts at TLA Studio. Their vision was to create an apartment that feels modern but still retained the buildings invaluable heritage charms.
Continue reading to see how the architects were able to give one of London's most exclusive and luxurious apartments a modern makeover.
Take a look at the amazing exterior of the apartment building. Despite being across the street from the unique Italianate architecture of the Royal Albert Hall, the Knightsbridge building does not take a back seat. It is an architectural relic, and is simply stunning.
Inside, the apartment has generous open-plan living areas. TLA Studio sensitively oversaw the makeover of the living areas which included; a fresh lick of paint, hardwood timber flooring, restoration of the fireplace, as well as new lighting fixtures. The highlight of the room is the hanging chandelier which brings a sense of beauty and elegance.
White kitchens are a trending interior design style at present. They're a logical choice considering that whatever the style of interior; traditional, modern, minimalist, or even a vintage style—a white colour scheme always seems to work. In this instance, the newly introduced modern features such as the cabinetry and the working top blend seamlessly with the traditional style of the room.
A bathroom can provide a certain freedom to make a statement, and this exactly what has happened inside the Knightsbridge apartment. A distinct palette of white is immediately apparent as well as the sense of space thanks to the long and interrupted look of the room. From this angle we can see an interesting illusion at play thanks to the mirror doors.
Tile choice in the bathroom is especially interesting. Giving the impression of a brick wall, the tiles gives the room a certain depth, whilst the grey tone has a distinct warm underglow. Despite being a smaller room, the room doesn't feel cramped thanks to the light colour palette, as well as the smart choice of transparent glass for the shower barrier.
Our final glimpse of the Knightsbridge apartment is from the hallway. Archways provide interesting period accents through the long passages. Likewise, the main living room is divide by lovely decorative joinery of the entrance and skirting. We love the visual impact of the soft appearance of the floorboards which create a sense of natural flow between the rooms.
