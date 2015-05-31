homify 360°: Luxurious apartment in the heart of London

Is this the most impressive home we've had the privileged to take a tour of at homify? We believe so. The Knightsbridge apartment sits in London's heart, and is right across the street of the cherished landmark—the Royal Albert Hall. Though it's not just about the location. The apartment has undergone extensive interior renovations overseen by design experts at TLA Studio. Their vision was to create an apartment that feels modern but still retained the buildings invaluable heritage charms.

Continue reading to see how the architects were able to give one of London's most exclusive and luxurious apartments a modern makeover.