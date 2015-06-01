homify 360°: A new contemporary London home

Situated in the leafy south London suburb of Dulwich is this newly built contemporary home. In recent times the Dulwich area has experienced an exciting gentrification bringing with it new people, a new way of living, and of coarse, different styles of houses. In an area with predominately traditional homes, with some dating back centuries, the new home coordinated by Nic Antony Architects introduces something modern and unique into the area.
The façade of the home is filled with interesting and unusual design features that really separates itself from the rest of the homes on the street. Most noticeably is the angle of the roof line that falls to the one side. The roof is covered in natural slate and has rimmed recessed gutters that cleverly conceals the look of the rain pipes. The home has a overall clean look which is matched with the landscaping that is predominantly paved and has limited plantings.
The charcoal shade of the stacked stone is particularly lovely in this image thanks to the glowing sunshine that's striking the house. With all the sunshine available, it would be a waste not to make use of it. Luckily the home has sliding panel doors that completely open up the dining room with the outside area. Not only is this fantastic for providing the home with natural light, but the home is provided with a fresh and open feel thanks to the light breeze which can blow through the home.
Stepping inside the home through the panel doors, we can begin to get an idea of the layout of the homes lower level. The interior of the dining area is light and spacious thanks to the carefully selected colours. Tones of whites and light greys interplay fantastically and give the room a relaxed feel. Colour is brought through a natural source by an indoor plant which is placed to decorate the dining table.
From this perspective we can gather a feel for the open-plan living spaces with the kitchen and the living room being a joined area. The kitchen has a modern look with simple lines and an emphasis on creating open and clutter-less spaces. Glossy white cabinets take the spotlight which have a seamless look and are handle-less.
Nic antony architects ltd have chosen to mirror the exterior of the home by using the stacked stone for a feature wall within the living room. On this occasion the shade of the stone is lighter which matches the décor of the rest of the living room.
This is a room that is tailored towards relaxation and comfortable family living. Notice above the built in TV that there is a pair of speakers. Favourite movies and TV shows can be watched in crisp surround sound and also eliminate the need for chunky, unsightly speakers that take up valuable room.
The staircase that leads to the upstairs area contains intricate metalwork. It's a surprising touch of tradition and gives the transitional space an elegant look.
The final snapshot within the home is of the master bedroom. There was a potential issue in regard to privacy due to the location of the room which overlooks the street. The room also contains a large floor to ceiling window. The potential issue was solved by incorporating panel blinds which ensure privacy, but not at the cost of natural light.
This influx of natural light emphasises the cosy nature of the room which is thanks to the all-white colour pallet. Pops of colour are introduced in subtle ways such as the green and white striped seat cover, the thin red lines across the bed spread, and the dark brown headboard.
