homify 360°: A new contemporary London home

The final snapshot within the home is of the master bedroom. There was a potential issue in regard to privacy due to the location of the room which overlooks the street. The room also contains a large floor to ceiling window. The potential issue was solved by incorporating panel blinds which ensure privacy, but not at the cost of natural light.

This influx of natural light emphasises the cosy nature of the room which is thanks to the all-white colour pallet. Pops of colour are introduced in subtle ways such as the green and white striped seat cover, the thin red lines across the bed spread, and the dark brown headboard.

Summer is fast approaching and many of us are daydreaming of a summer holiday. Click here for the ultimate summer beach house retreat.