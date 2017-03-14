10 colours you can paint your small rooms to make them look bigger

What colour should you paint your room to make it look bigger? The obvious answer is white, but it is not the only one. There are other shades that you can paint your room with without it losing its breadth.

Your rooms are where you spend time for yourself. You can make your room playful with vibrant colours or paint in an oasis of calm to relax based on the colour you choose. Here are 10 superb colours that can breathe life into your room.