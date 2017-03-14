10 colours you can paint your small rooms to make them look bigger

What colour should you paint your room to make it look bigger? The obvious answer is white, but it is not the only one. There are other shades that you can paint your room with without it losing its breadth.
Your rooms are where you spend time for yourself. You can make your room playful with vibrant colours or paint in an oasis of calm to relax based on the colour you choose. Here are 10 superb colours that can breathe life into your room.
We are often warned not to use dark colours, but when used properly, navy blue is a beautiful colour. Here in this room, we love the combination of navy blue with white and touches of yellow. Sometimes, a colour can surprise you with the volume it can add to the room.
The only precaution is to combine this blue with furniture and accessories in neutral colours to not cause an overload.
Accent walls are a technique wherein one or two walls of a room are painted in one colour to create a visual separation to make the room look bigger. If you are not sure about which colour suits your room the best, consult with interior designers who can advise you on the best colours.
Red is a bold colour that brings immediate energy into the room, and it is best to balance the red with furniture and accessories in white. Always paint your ceiling in a lighter colour than your walls to create an illusion of higher ceiling and a larger room.
A good way to add volume to the room is by playing with textures. Here, a healthy mix of beige and a wall with wooden finish brings warmth to the room.
No matter what, white is still the winner for small spaces but it does not have to be boring! Add vinyl paintings to add a personal touch to your home.
The combination of white and grey is a classic. Add accessories in touches of colours to add a visual refresh. If you match the colours of your wall with your furniture. You can achieve the illusion of bigger space.
If you live in a warm place, and your room has good natural light, then lime green is your best friend. Here, the original Mexican tile with lime green is a super hit!
How about a white and white monochrome for your home? The floor, walls, furniture and even curtains in white can make your small room look palatial!
Wine colour is elegant and refined and spills luxury into your room. Match it with natural accents of furniture.
Pastel tones are the newcomers in paints and are loved by all. Here, we love this beautiful pastel green blue. The piece of art on the wall is beautiful and the furniture colours accentuate the room well.