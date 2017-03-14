Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 colours you can paint your small rooms to make them look bigger

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Loading admin actions …

What colour should you paint your room to make it look bigger? The obvious answer is white, but it is not the only one. There are other shades that you can paint your room with without it losing its breadth.

Your rooms are where you spend time for yourself. You can make your room playful with vibrant colours or paint in an oasis of calm to relax based on the colour you choose. Here are 10 superb colours that can breathe life into your room.

1. Navy blue

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

We are often warned not to use dark colours, but when used properly, navy blue is a beautiful colour. Here in this room, we love the combination of navy blue with white and touches of yellow. Sometimes, a colour can surprise you with the volume it can add to the room.

The only precaution is to combine this blue with furniture and accessories in neutral colours to not cause an overload.

2. Teal and turquoise

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Scandinavian style living room Turquoise
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

Accent walls are a technique wherein one or two walls of a room are painted in one colour to create a visual separation to make the room look bigger. If you are not sure about which colour suits your room the best, consult with interior designers who can advise you on the best colours.

3. Bold red

Living Room Clean Design Modern living room
Clean Design

Living Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Red is a bold colour that brings immediate energy into the room, and it is best to balance the red with furniture and accessories in white. Always paint your ceiling in a lighter colour than your walls to create an illusion of higher ceiling and a larger room.

4. Beige and wood

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

A good way to add volume to the room is by playing with textures. Here, a healthy mix of beige and a wall with wooden finish brings warmth to the room.

5. White is a winner

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

No matter what, white is still the winner for small spaces but it does not have to be boring! Add vinyl paintings to add a personal touch to your home.

6. Grey and white

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

The combination of white and grey is a classic. Add accessories in touches of colours to add a visual refresh. If you match the colours of your wall with your furniture. You can achieve the illusion of bigger space.

Checkout 5 amazing wall murals here.


7. Lime Green

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern living room
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

If you live in a warm place, and your room has good natural light, then lime green is your best friend. Here, the original Mexican tile with lime green is a super hit!

8. White on white

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

How about a white and white monochrome for your home? The floor, walls, furniture and even curtains in white can make your small room look palatial!

9. Wine color

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern living room
alfa studio arquitectura

alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura
alfa studio arquitectura

Wine colour is elegant and refined and spills luxury into your room. Match it with natural accents of furniture.

10. Pastels

Casa Olmo Arboretos, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Minimalist living room Textile White
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

Pastel tones are the newcomers in paints and are loved by all. Here, we love this beautiful pastel green blue. The piece of art on the wall is beautiful and the furniture colours accentuate the room well.

A stylish and colourful apartment in Kolkata
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks