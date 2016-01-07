5 Stylish living room ideas

A living room is the most essential part in an Indian home. It is where the most action takes place. It is where the whole family gathers to watch TV or have conversations at the end of the day, guests are entertained, games are played, books are read, countless cups of garam chai are relished, and so much more. While designing your living room, it is important to stick to a theme and think about the purpose of the room. Once that is determined, other items like a centre table, sofa set, ottoman, and storage units, among other things can be decided. You can then complete the look by considering the kinds of curtains, rugs, lighting, and artwork that will blend with the setting. This article explores a few styles that you can take inspiration from. Also go through this ideabook for more ideas on living room decoration.