6 rocking chairs for every home

This modern rocking is perfect for those who love a blend of unconventional design and functionality. Painted white wood and a bright green fabric have been used in alternating curved stripes here to create the seating area. Also there is a small extended section in this rocking chair that only has the wooden columns and the space between them can be used to tuck in magazines or books. The entire rocking chair has a connected symmetrical feel to it.

