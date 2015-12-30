6 rocking chairs for every home

Rocking chairs are one of the most comfortable pieces of furniture at home. A rocking chair isn't just a boring old wooden chair used by grandparents, it's a fun chair for kids to play with, a relaxing chair for one to unwind in after a long day of work, a piece of furniture to break the montony of a day and steal a few quiet moments alone in bliss. Here are 6 rocking chairs for every Indian home.
A rocking chair needn't just be for adults. This cute cane rocking chair with a soft fur blanket draped like an upholstery is perfect for a little kid to wile away his or her time. Those who are not comfortable with fur can use a woolen or even cotton blanket to create a comfortable rocking chair. This rocking chair would be a good idea to make a small child fall asleep.
Those who are tired of rocking chairs made of sturdy wood and of the perception that they are used by aged people to relax and want a rocking chair that breaks out of the mould, can opt for such an edgy plastic rocking chair. The modern circular design of this light blue rocking chair designed by LIPARUS proves that no piece of furniture is beyond redemption.
Those who love the old world beauty of a sturdy wooden rocking chair but want to add a little bit of a twist to it can opt for this wooden rocking chair designed by HOLZARBEITEN ANDRÉ FINDEISEN. This otherwise seemingly ordinary looking rocking chair has been given a twist with the elongated tips of the wooden rocker behind. The unusual design of this rocking chair gives it a feeling of flying and is perfect for those looking for a whimsical addition to their home. Here's a traditional wooden rocking chair for those who want stick to the line.
This rocking chair maybe made of wood but it is in no way traditional. This sleek rocking chair is made of two kinds of wood—a darker teak like wood has been used for the frame and a lighter rubber wood like wood has been used to make the seat. But it's the geometrically balanced unusual design that gives it a modern and even almost futuristic look and feel.
Those who don't like clutter and feel less is more can opt for this minimal metal rocking chair. This no nonsense rocking chair has a metal frame and rockers while the arm rests and the outer casing of the rocking chair is made of solid black plastic. But it is in no way an uncomfortable rocking chair, as the soft grey upholstery makes it a comfortable to chair to lounge in.
This modern rocking is perfect for those who love a blend of unconventional design and functionality. Painted white wood and a bright green fabric have been used in alternating curved stripes here to create the seating area. Also there is a small extended section in this rocking chair that only has the wooden columns and the space between them can be used to tuck in magazines or books. The entire rocking chair has a connected symmetrical feel to it.
