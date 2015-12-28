Want a bit of blush in your home?

Want a bit of blush in your bedroom? Then blush bedspread and cushions may be the perfect pick for you. Those who don't want an entirely blush bedspread can opt for blush coloured quilt and cushions and balance them out with white bedsheets and some darker throw pillows. Cream or beige wall and furniture will help the colour create a more elegant feel in the room. Here's a simple blush quilt to bring this colour in a no fuss way into a bedroom.

Check out these 6 ideas for a stylish rustic home.