Want a bit of blush in your home?

Blush is a subtle colour and a subtle hint of it in your home can bring in a touch of sophistication. Those who like stylish yet understated things will love a hint of blush in their home. Blush will fit in best in a predominantly neutral room but it can also stand out in sharp contrast against other pastel colours. Be it a modern home or a classic one, blush can be a classy addition to any home.
A blush sofa is a safe way to stylize any living room. Be it a modern rectangular sofa made of velvet like the one here or a more Victorian wooden sofa with blush upholstery, blush can beautify any style of furnishings. Placed along with minimal wooden and metal furniture, a modern blush sofa like this one looks stylish in an understated way.
A bright shade of blush has a definite feminine undertone to it. Thus not all may want to opt for a full sofa set in that shade. But those interested to bring in a pinkish blush touch to their room can always go with blush armchairs. Be it sturdy club chairs or wing chairs with soft blush upholstery, a blush armchair can be an elegant yet restrained addition to any room.
A blush wall is another way to welcome this colour in a home. Be it a dark almost chocolatey wall like the one here designed by FINGERHAUS GMBH or a pale blush wall with contrasting mahogany coloured furniture against it, a blush wall is a simple way to beautify any room. So try out a blush feature wall be it your kitchen or bedroom.
Those who want to just add a sliver of blush in their home can opt for it in the form of a lampshade. A cloth blush lampshade like this one here will both blend in a neutral white room as well create a stylish contrast against a muted darker colour like the Andaman Blue shade in this room.
Those looking to bring in a bit of blush in their dining room can opt for blush coloured chairs. The beigish shade of blush upholstery here compliments the beige-gold rug, yet contrasts well against the white walls, curtains, lights and furniture. Be it chairs in a light pinkish shade of blush or a shade of blush almost bordering on nude, you can choose the right tone of blush for you based on the colour scheme of the dining area.
Want a bit of blush in your bedroom? Then blush bedspread and cushions may be the perfect pick for you. Those who don't want an entirely blush bedspread can opt for blush coloured quilt and cushions and balance them out with white bedsheets and some darker throw pillows. Cream or beige wall and furniture will help the colour create a more elegant feel in the room. Here's a simple blush quilt to bring this colour in a no fuss way into a bedroom.
Check out these 6 ideas for a stylish rustic home.